Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express Flagged Off, Coach Count Up To 20

In a major push to railway infrastructure in Rajasthan, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday flagged off the Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Superfast Express special inaugural service at Jodhpur Railway Station.

During the event organised under the North Western Railway, the coach composition of the Vande Bharat Express was announced to be expanded from 8 to 20 coaches, aimed at increasing passenger capacity and improving travel convenience. The regular service will include executive chair cars, AC chair cars and driving power cars.

Vande Bharat Coach Expansion

Vaishnaw said that regular train number 26481/26482, Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Superfast Express rail service, will have a total of 20 coaches from May 24, including 02 Executive Chair Cars, 16 Air Conditioned Chair Cars and 02 Driver Power Cars. This will provide more seats to passengers and significantly improve travel convenience.

Boosting Rail Connectivity and Infrastructure

The release stated that Vaishnaw said that the residents of western Rajasthan have long been demanding more rail services. New rail services have been started for many major cities, including Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He said that the coaching terminal being built in Jodhpur will prove to be a milestone in railway development and will facilitate the operation of new trains from across the country in future. A Vande Bharat Sleeper terminal is also being developed at Bhagat Ki Kothi. Vaishnaw said that preparations are underway to start a new rail service from Jodhpur to Haridwar in the next 10 months.

At present, Rajasthan is being given a record budget of about Rs 10,000 crore for railway development, whereas earlier this amount was only Rs 700-800 crore. The Union Railway Minister said that doubling work is underway on the Dhangra-Bandikui, Ajmer-Chittorgarh, Luni-Bhiladi, Rewari-Khatuwas, and Sawai Madhopur-Jaipur sections in Rajasthan. He added that gauge conversion of the Marwar Junction-Mavli line, tunnel construction, and new rail line projects, including connectivity to Pushkar and Ambaji, are progressing rapidly.

Further, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Railways is rapidly moving towards world-class facilities. He said that railways are not only a means of transport, but also the lifeline of the country, and an unprecedented transformation has been seen in Indian Railways in the last 12 years.

He said that Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given many gifts to Rajasthan and especially Jodhpur in recent times, which have opened new dimensions of development in the Marwar region. Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also expressed gratitude and thanks to the Union Railway Minister for railway works in Jodhpur, Pokhran and nearby areas and expressed hope that support for railway works would continue in the future as well. He also mentioned PM Modi's call for energy conservation and appealed to all to cooperate in it.

New Coach Care Complex in Jaisalmer

The Union Ministers also inaugurated the newly built Coach Care Complex in Jaisalmer, constructed for Rs 67 crore. This project will increase train maintenance capacity, enable the operation of more trains and provide better rail facilities to passengers.

The Golden City, Jaisalmer, is extremely important from tourism and strategic points of view. Sonar Fort, Patwon Ki Haveli, Bada Bagh and the Thar Desert are major attractions for tourists from India and abroad. The new rail facility will strengthen connectivity to Jaisalmer, boost tourism and create new employment opportunities in the region. At the same time, passengers travelling to Jodhpur and Ahmedabad for medical treatment and education will get better facilities, the release said.

Station Redevelopment and New Services

The Union Railway Minister said that Rajasthan's culture, heritage and valour will now be reflected at railway stations. He noted that the redevelopment of Jaisalmer Railway Station has been completed and urged people to visit it. He added that Jaipur Station is being developed on the Pink City theme and work at Pali Station is progressing rapidly, with stations being transformed into tourism centres of cities.

Gati Shakti Terminals and New Express Train

Vaishnaw said that 25 Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals are being developed in Rajasthan, out of which 12 have been completed. These projects will provide wide benefits to trade, tourism and passengers. Train No. 20486 Sabarmati-Jaisalmer Daily Superfast Express was virtually flagged off and will start operations from May 23, 2026. It will depart Sabarmati at 07:00 AM, reach Jodhpur at 02:40 PM, depart at 02:50 PM, and arrive in Jaisalmer at 08:30 PM. Similarly, Train No. 20485 Jaisalmer-Sabarmati Daily Superfast Express will also begin services from May 23, 2026, departing Jaisalmer at 06:30 AM, reaching Jodhpur at 11:40 AM, and arriving at Sabarmati at 08:00 PM.

The Union Railway Minister expressed confidence that after completion of the current projects, Rajasthan will get the benefit of more than 200 new rail services and the state will be among the leading states of the country in the field of railway development.

On this occasion, Rajya Sabha MP Rajendra Gehlot, Bilara MLA Arjun Ram Garg, Phalodi MLA Pabba Ram Bishnoi, Jodhpur MLA Atul Bhansali, Soorsagar MLA Devendra Joshi, North Western Railway General Manager Amitabh, Divisional Railway Manager Anurag Tripathi and local public representatives and officials were present. (ANI)

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