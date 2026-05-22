Delhi CM Attack: CCTV Cameras Not Working, Witness Tells Court

In the Delhi CM attack case, the Tis Hazari Court on Friday recorded the evidence (statement) of a Prosecution witness who deposed that CCTV cameras were not working on the day of the incident during Jan Sunvai at the CM camp Office. He also said that he is not aware if any shoot the incident on a mobile phone.

In this case, Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh are facing trial, and the court is recording the prosecution evidence. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Nishant Garg recorded the statement of Prosecution witness Anil Agrawal, a section officer who was present at Jan Sunvai on the day of the incident.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Pradeep Rana was present during the hearing. He asked the question of the witness. Advocate Sidhant Malik cross-examined the witness Anil Agrawal.

During the cross-examination, Agarwal stated that on the day of the incident, he was there. There were two security guards with CM Rekha Gupta, who was meeting the people at Jan Sunvai. In a reply to a question, Agrawal stated that the CCTV were not working on the day of the incident. In response to a question about whether he reported this fact. He said that it was the duty of the security staff to report this. He also deposed that he did not see when exactly the accused slapped the CM. When he saw that the accused was pressing the neck of the CM.

After recording the evidence, the court discharged the witness, Anil Agrawal. The next witness will appear before the court on July 24.

Accused Allege Beatings, Life Threats in Jail

During the hearing, the accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya was produced physically and stated that he was confined and beaten by two jail officials on May 4. The counsel for him moved an application seeking intervention by the court. Another application has also been moved seeking the release of money and an Aadhar card of Tehsin Raza Sheikh. The application will be heard on May 29.

Meanwhile, the jail authorities filed a reply to the precision application moved by Sakariya and Tehsin, alleging that there is a threat to their lives. On May 9, the Delhi CM Attack case Accused Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh alleged beating and life threat by other inmates in Jail. They had also alleged threats to their family. They are seeking a separate barrack and directions to ensure their safety and security in jail, as well as their families. The court had asked the jail authorities to ensure their safety and security.

The counsel also placed on record a CD containing the voices of threat calls to their families. Both Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai Sakariya and Tehsin Raza Sheikh are facing trial in the Delhi CM Attack case of August 2025. They have been charged with serious offences, including attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, etc.

It is submitted that the Applicants/Accused are facing a grave and imminent threat to their life and personal safety inside jail premises owing to the nature of the present case. The Applicants/Accused have been repeatedly assaulted, beaten, manhandled and physically attacked by fellow inmates, who have specifically targeted them on account of the allegations in the present case, the plea said.

Inmates Threaten to Kill Accused, Harm Families

It is also alleged that the said inmates have openly threatened the Applicants/Accused that they shall be killed inside the jail, they shall continue to be beaten till they "learn a lesson", and their family members residing in Gujarat shall also be harmed. It is also submitted that the threats extended to the Applicants/Accused are not vague or speculative but are specific, repeated, and life-threatening in nature, thereby creating a real and immediate apprehension of serious bodily harm.

It is also stated that the Applicants/Accused were further informed by the said inmates that even the counsel representing the Applicants shall be taught a lesson and harmed for appearing on their behalf, thereby extending criminal intimidation not only to the accused persons but also to the officers of the Court representing them. The plea said that such threats strike at the very root of the administration of justice and amount to interference with the accused's constitutional right to legal representation and fair trial.

Jail Officials Accused of Extortion and Abuse

It is further mentioned that on 10.02.2026, one Mohd. Ashish, using a mobile, contacted the family members of the Applicants/Accused and demanded illegal gratification on the false pretext that certain new inmates had recently been lodged in Jail No. 4; that the Applicants/Accused were likely to be transferred to another jail where their safety would be at serious risk; and that a transfer list was about to be issued. It was further represented that unless an amount of Rs 10,000 per Accused was immediately paid, no assistance or protection would be provided, and the transfer of the Applicants would not be stopped. Upon refusal by the family members to accede to such illegal demands, the said person abused them in filthy and intimidating language, the plea said. It is also stated that the recording of the call is preserved on a Compact Disc [CD].

It is further alleged that, not only the fellow inmates but even the jail officials are subjecting the Accused to continuous harassment and torture. They are being confined inside the ward for prolonged hours and are deliberately not being permitted to step outside the ward, thereby causing severe mental agony, humiliation, and deprivation of basic humane treatment.

It is submitted that on 25.03.2026, at around 12:00-1:00 PM, one Ravi Kumar, an official posted at Jail No. 4, verbally abused the Accused herein and criminally intimidated them by threatening that they would be falsely implicated in other criminal cases and would face dire consequences for the acts allegedly committed by them against the Chief Minister of Delhi. The said official further threatened that even the family members of the Accused would suffer adverse consequences and continued to subject the Accused to abusive, humiliating, and intimidating conduct, thereby causing grave fear, mental trauma, and apprehension for their safety and that of their family members.

It is also submitted that instead of providing assistance, certain jail officials demanded illegal gratification from the Applicant/Accused for arranging shifting/space, which the Applicant is unable to provide. Due to non-payment, no assistance has been extended to him.

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