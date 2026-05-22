NIMS Hyderabad Sets National Record With 2000 Kidney Transplants

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the doctor team of the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) for achieving a milestone in kidney transplant operations.

NIMS Hyderabad has set a national record in kidney transplantation. The Department of Urology successfully completed 2,000 kidney transplants to date, and the NIMS has been ranked the number one institution in South India for kidney transplant surgery, according to a release.

The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Gujarat was holding the top rank in kidney transplants in the country, followed by Christian Medical College in Ludhiana, and NIMS stands at the third position.

CM Revanth Reddy congratulated the NIMS medical team for achieving the milestone and for rendering exceptional service to patients suffering from kidney ailments. Out of 2,000 patients, 1,900 individuals (95 per cent) underwent kidney transplant operations free of cost under the Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The institute has already set a record by performing 500 kidney transplants within a span of just 3 years and 4 months (from January 2023), it added.

Telangana Govt Announces Minimum Wage Hike

Meanwhile, the Telangana government on Thursday announced a major hike in minimum wages, restructuring the classification of workers and redefining wage zones to ensure broader coverage and improved earnings for over 1.11 crore workers across the state.

Speaking in a press conference, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the decision was taken after reviewing gaps in the earlier system and following recommendations of a cabinet sub-committee headed by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. He said the previous structure had caused losses to a large number of workers due to administrative negligence.

He said, "The government has taken a crucial decision regarding the minimum wages of workers. Due to the negligence of the previous government, 1 crore 11 lakh workers suffered losses. That is why our government appointed a cabinet sub-committee under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. After discussions, the state government took this decision." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)