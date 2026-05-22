Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Ammo Depots, Air Defenses, Command Posts, And Troops

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Units of Ukraine's Defense Forces on May 21 and overnight into May 22 struck Russian ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts, and personnel of the Russian Federation army in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and inside Russia.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

In particular, an Osa surface-to-air missile system was hit in the city of Donetsk.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck enemy command and observation posts in Novopetrivka (Donetsk region) and Tyotkino (Russia's Kursk region), a command post of a unit in the area of Voskresenka (Dnipropetrovsk region), as well as an enemy communications hub in Verkhnii Tokmak Druhyi (Zaporizhzhia region).

Among other targets, Ukrainian troops struck UAV command posts in Selydove, Malynivka, and Vesele in the Donetsk region.

They also hit ammunition storage facilities in Velyka Novosilka, a logistics depot in Donetsk city, and another logistics warehouse in Rovenky, Luhansk region.

Ukrainian forces additionally struck concentrations of enemy personnel near Selydove, Ukrainka, and Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), as well as in Malynivka (Zaporizhzhia region) and Troyebortne (Russia's Bryansk region).

Bridges across the Oskil River and Bakhmutka River were also struck near the settlements of Holubivka in the Kharkiv region and Siversk in the Donetsk region respectively.

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As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian forces recently struck an FSB headquarters and a Pantsir-S1 system in temporarily occupied Kherson region.