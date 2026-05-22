SBI Advises Customers To Use Digital Banking Channels Ahead Of 2-Day Staff Strike

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) India's largest public sector lender State Bank of India on Friday issued an advisory asking customers to use digital banking services and alternative channels ahead of a proposed two-day strike by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation scheduled for May 25 and 26.

In a post on social media platform X, the bank informed customers that while efforts are being made to maintain essential banking services at branches during the strike period, some branch-level operations may face disruptions due to the industrial action.

“Please be advised that the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation (AISBISF) has given a notice for a two-day strike on 25th and 26th May 2026,” SBI said in its advisory.

The bank urged customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs) for cash-related requirements during the two-day protest.

It also encouraged customers to rely on Customer Service Points (CSPs), internet banking, YONO, mobile banking, UPI and other digital channels for daily banking transactions.

“While we are making efforts to provide essential services in the Branches, customers are requested to: Use ATMs/ADWMs for their cash requirements, use Customer Service Points (CSPs), prefer Internet Banking, YONO, Mobile Banking, UPI & other digital channels,” it added.

SBI said its digital banking ecosystem, including online transactions and UPI-based services, is expected to function normally throughout the strike period.

The lender added that it regrets the inconvenience likely to be caused to customers due to the planned strike action.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding,” the public lender stated.

The advisory comes amid concerns that widespread participation in the strike could impact in-person banking services at branches across multiple locations.

Customers visiting branches for services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, passbook updates and other offline transactions may experience delays or disruptions during the two-day period.