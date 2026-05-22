Nagaland Guv Calls For Collective Efforts To Preserve Northeast Tribal Heritage

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, May 22 (IANS) Nagaland Governor Nand Kishore Yadav on Friday called upon academic institutions, researchers, policymakers and civil society organisations to work collectively towards documenting, preserving, promoting and reinterpreting the tribal heritage of Northeast India in ways that remain relevant to contemporary society.

Addressing the inaugural session of the National Seminar on the theme“Revisiting Tribal Heritage of Northeast India: Challenges and Opportunities” at Nagaland University, the Governor said that preservation of heritage should not be seen as resistance to progress, but as an effort to ensure that development remains culturally sensitive, inclusive and sustainable.

Highlighting the role of universities in safeguarding indigenous traditions and knowledge systems, Yadav said that Nagaland University can play a transformative role by encouraging interdisciplinary studies, strengthening indigenous knowledge systems, promoting local languages and bridging traditional wisdom with modern scholarship.

The Governor underlined the extraordinary diversity of tribes, languages, customs, traditions and indigenous knowledge systems across the Northeast, stating that the region's rich tribal heritage forms an invaluable part of India's collective civilisational and cultural legacy.

Expressing concern over the growing challenges posed by rapid globalisation, modernisation, urbanisation and technological advancement, Yadav noted that many traditional institutions and cultural practices are gradually weakening.

He pointed to the steady decline of indigenous languages, the fading of oral traditions and the growing disconnect among younger generations from their cultural roots. In this context, he emphasised the importance of academic discussions, research initiatives and seminars aimed at preserving, promoting and revitalising tribal heritage and cultural identity in the Northeast.

The Governor further remarked that tribal communities possess immense traditional wisdom, particularly in areas such as environmental conservation, sustainable living, community harmony and coexistence with nature.

According to him, these indigenous knowledge systems offer valuable lessons for addressing several contemporary global challenges, including ecological sustainability and social cohesion.

Yadav also appreciated the participation of scholars, researchers and experts from different parts of the country, observing that such intellectual exchanges foster deeper understanding and meaningful policy discussions concerning tribal heritage, identity and development in Northeast India.

The seminar was organised by the School of Humanities and Education, Meriema Campus, Nagaland University, Kohima.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor expressed appreciation to the university authorities for organising a seminar on a subject of great relevance and significance to the cultural identity and social fabric of the Northeast region.

Prof. N. Venuh, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Nagaland University's Kohima Campus, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, among others, also addressed the seminar.

More than 86.5 per cent of Nagaland's 20 lakh population belongs to various tribal communities, making the preservation and promotion of indigenous heritage and traditions a matter of significant social and cultural importance in the state.