Bhapang And Santoor Maestros Express Gratitude For Padma Shri Honour (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) Bhapang maestro Gafruddin Mewati Jogi and Santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya, who have been conferred the Padma Shri this year, expressed their gratitude to the government, while appealing, respectively, for its help to increase the number of his shows, and for parents to teach music -- a "positive drug" to children.

The Centre announced a total of 131 Padma Awards on the Republic Day. The Investiture Ceremony-I of one of the nation's highest civilian awards is scheduled to be held on May 25 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During an interaction with IANS, Bhapang maestro Jogi expressed his gratitude to the Central government for the recognition.

However, the renowned folk artiste from Rajasthan feels that the award should have been bestowed upon him "20–25 years ago".

"I am happy that my hard work is paying off," he said.

Despite being awarded India's fourth-highest civilian award, Jogi's concern was receiving a handsome amount that would be beneficial for his family.

"I get very less money in programmes, which is not enough to sustain my family. So, if I receive a decent monetary amount, it will be enough for my family's bread and butter as well as for my future," he said.

He also appealed to the government to help increase the number of programmes for artistes like him.

Notably, the Bhapang maestro goes about publicising government schemes with his performance.

"I have been visiting different villages to promote the schemes of the Central and Rajasthan governments and telling people about the benefits of the schemes related to farmers, health schemes, pension schemes, etc.," he said.

Jogi mentioned that people welcome him and listen to his performance during his visits. "It makes me happy," he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour, Santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya highlighted that the Padma Shri award is a very prestigious honour.

However, he expressed disappointment that his parents are not alive to witness his achievement. "My education began with my father, and if he were alive today, he would have been very happy. I dedicate this achievement to my teacher and to my parents," he said.

Bhattacharya urged parents and teachers to teach music to children, even if they don't want to learn.

"Children should be encouraged to learn music because it is like a positive drug. If you keep practising it, after a few years you become 'addicted' in a good way, and no negativity can affect you," he told IANS.

I have students who come straight from school and sit with the santoor. So, I always tell all children to try learning music. Even if someone just listens to it, nowadays, everything is easily available on YouTube. Love for music naturally develops by continuously listening to it."

Regarding the selection for Padma awards, the maestro mentioned that selections are done "very intelligently". He noted that there are people who never receive awards or recognition, even though they have contributed a lot to society.

"In the field of santoor, there are not many seniors left now, as Pt. Shivkumar Sharma and Pt. Bhajan Sopori have passed away. So, I am among the senior-level practitioners in this field," he said.