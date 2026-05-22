Shiva Puja At Home: Create Temple Vibes Instantly With These Sacred Plants!

Shiva's Favourite Flower Plants: If you love gardening and also want to bring some spiritual, positive energy into your home, planting flowers dear to Lord Shiva is a fantastic idea. These plants not only make your home beautiful but also give you fresh flowers for daily pooja. With the right care, they will stay green and full of flowers for a long time.

Bela Plant

The Bela plant's white, fragrant flowers are considered a big favourite of Lord Shiva. Its light fragrance makes the whole house feel fresh. You can easily grow this plant in a small pot, and it grows quickly with very little care.

Bela Plant Care Tips



Give it 4-5 hours of sunlight daily.

Keep the soil slightly damp.

Add some organic manure once a month.

Regularly trim any dry leaves. Make sure you don't overwater it.

Jasmine (Chameli) Plant

Jasmine flowers are famous for their strong fragrance and beauty. This plant grows easily on both balconies and terraces. It's considered very important in Shiva pooja, and its flowers create a peaceful vibe at home.

Jasmine Plant Care Tips



Give it plenty of sunlight every day.

Water it regularly during summer.

Use a stand to support the vine.

Prune it from time to time. Use a neem spray to keep pests away.

Aparajita Plant

The blue and white Aparajita flowers look absolutely beautiful. This vine spreads quickly even in small spaces. If you plant it near a grill or a wall, it can really add to your home's beauty.

Aparajita Plant Care Tips



Keep it in a sunny spot.

Don't let water collect in the soil.

Give the vine some support to climb.

Add fertiliser twice a month. Keep removing dry flowers and leaves.

Hibiscus (Gudhal) Plant

Red Hibiscus flowers are considered very auspicious for pooja. This plant gives flowers all year round and makes your garden colourful. Its large leaves and bright flowers give your home an attractive look.

Also read:Bougainvillea to Mogra-5 Beautiful Plants to Decorate Your Main Gate

Hibiscus Plant Care Tips



It needs good sunlight every day.

Keep the soil moist.

Add fertiliser every 15 days.

Prune the plant regularly. Use an organic spray to protect it from pests.

Parijat Plant

The small, white Parijat flowers look stunning when they fall on the ground in the morning. Its sweet fragrance gives your home a calm, temple-like feel. This plant is considered special for both religious and decorative reasons.

Parijat Plant Care Tips



Keep it in a spot with light sun and open air.

Avoid giving it too much water.

Make sure the soil is loose and crumbly.

Cut off any dry branches. Use organic manure.

Also read:Gardening Tips: Indoor Plants That Grow Easily with Little Care and Maintenance

Mogra Plant

Mogra has become a favourite in every home because of its sweet-smelling flowers. Offering these flowers to Lord Shiva is considered very auspicious. You can easily grow this plant on a balcony or in a garden.

Mogra Plant Care Tips



Give it 5-6 hours of sunlight daily.

Water it regularly in the summer.

Loosen the soil from time to time.

Make sure to add fertiliser when it's flowering. Keep pruning the dry twigs.