Ant Repellent Plants: Fed Up With Ants At Home? These 6 Indoor Plants Are Your Answer!

If you're seeing ants marching across your floors again and again, you don't have to rely only on chemical sprays. There are several indoor plants whose strong smell or natural properties can help keep ants at a distance. The best part is that these plants don't just repel pests; they also make your home look beautiful and keep the air fresh. If you're constantly battling an ant problem, you should definitely try these 6 indoor plants.

Mint Plant (Pudina)

Ants just can't stand the strong smell of mint. That's why many people like to place a mint plant near the entrance of their house, on a kitchen windowsill, or on the balcony. This plant is low-maintenance and you can also use its leaves in your food.

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Lavender Plant

If you want a plant that makes your home look pretty and keeps ants away, lavender is a great option. Many small insects dislike its strong floral fragrance. You can plant it in a small pot and keep it in your bedroom or living room.

Tulsi Plant

In Indian homes, Tulsi isn't just for prayers; it's also a popular natural pest controller. Its fragrance can help keep some small insects and ants away. Plus, it creates a positive and fresh vibe in the house.

Rosemary Plant

Rosemary is a herb with a very strong scent. Some people keep it in the kitchen or near a window to reduce the number of ants and other small insects. It can also be used while cooking.

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Lemongrass

Many insects hate the citrusy smell of lemongrass. This is why people plant it in small pots inside their homes or on their balconies. It can also give your home a fresh scent.

Marigold (Genda)

If your home gets good sunlight, you can also plant marigolds in a small pot. Their smell can help repel some insects, and they add a splash of colour to any corner of your house.