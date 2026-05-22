Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Battery Manufacturing Equipment market to surpass $60 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Industrial Machinery market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $812 billion by 2030, with Battery Manufacturing Equipment to represent around 7% of the parent market. Within the broader Machinery industry, which is expected to be $5,280 billion by 2030, the Battery Manufacturing Equipment market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the battery manufacturing equipment market in 2030, valued at $27 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of battery giga-factories across China, South Korea, and Japan, increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, strong presence of leading battery manufacturers and component suppliers, rising investments in advanced cell chemistries and high-volume production technologies, and government-backed industrial policies supporting domestic battery manufacturing ecosystems across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the battery manufacturing equipment market in 2030, valued at $11 billion. The market is expected to grow from $4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to the accelerating establishment of large-scale battery production facilities, increasing localization of EV supply chains, growing demand for lithium-ion battery production equipment, rising investments in automation and digital manufacturing technologies, and strong participation of OEMs and technology providers in next-generation battery development and production scale-up.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market In 2030?

The battery manufacturing equipment market is segmented by type into lead acid, lithium ion, nickel metal hydride, nickel cadmium, and other types. The lead acid segment will be the largest segment of the battery manufacturing equipment market segmented by type, accounting for 35% or $21 billion of the total in 2030. The lead acid market will be supported by its widespread use in automotive starter batteries and industrial backup applications, established manufacturing infrastructure across developing regions, cost-effective production processes, stable demand from conventional vehicle segments, and continued requirement for reliable energy storage solutions in telecom and uninterruptible power supply systems.

The battery manufacturing equipment market is segmented by process into electrode manufacturing, cell assembly, and cell finishing.

The battery manufacturing equipment market is segmented by application into automotive batteries, industrial batteries, and portable batteries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the battery manufacturing equipment market leading up to 2030 is 25%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global battery manufacturing equipment market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) driving large-scale battery production, accelerate the expansion of energy storage systems (ESS) supporting grid and renewable integration, and support technological advancements in battery chemistry enhancing manufacturing efficiency and performance.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) - The rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is expected to become a key growth driver for the battery manufacturing equipment market by 2030. The accelerating adoption of EVs across passenger and commercial segments is significantly increasing the need for high-volume battery production, driving investments in advanced manufacturing equipment. Automakers and battery producers are expanding giga-factory capacities to meet rising vehicle electrification targets, requiring efficient and scalable equipment for electrode production, cell assembly, and pack integration. Additionally, the shift toward high-energy-density batteries is further increasing the complexity and precision requirements of production systems. As EV demand continues to surge globally, equipment manufacturers are witnessing strong order pipelines. As a result, the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Expansion of Energy Storage Systems (ESS) - The expansion of energy storage systems (ESS) is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the growth of the battery manufacturing equipment market by 2030. Increasing deployment of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind is creating substantial demand for grid-scale and distributed energy storage solutions, thereby boosting battery production requirements. Utilities and energy providers are investing in large-scale battery installations to ensure grid stability and energy reliability, driving the need for advanced and automated manufacturing equipment. Furthermore, industrial and residential storage applications are expanding rapidly, contributing to diversified battery demand across multiple end-use sectors. This growing reliance on energy storage infrastructure is accelerating equipment adoption across regions. Consequently, the expansion of energy storage systems (ESS) is projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Technological Advancements in Battery Chemistry - Technological advancements in battery chemistry are expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the battery manufacturing equipment market by 2030. Continuous innovation in battery technologies, including solid-state batteries, lithium iron phosphate (LFP), and next-generation high-nickel chemistries, is driving the need for specialized and flexible manufacturing equipment. These advancements require precise control over material handling, coating, and cell formation processes, encouraging manufacturers to upgrade existing production lines. Additionally, the development of safer, higher-capacity, and longer-life batteries is increasing the complexity of manufacturing operations, necessitating advanced automation and quality control systems. As battery chemistries evolve, equipment providers are focusing on adaptable and scalable solutions to meet diverse production requirements. Therefore, technological advancements in battery chemistry are projected to contribute approximately 2.2% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Battery Manufacturing Equipment Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the lead acid market, lithium ion market, nickel metal hydride market, nickel cadmium market, and other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $40 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, increasing investments in gigafactory expansion and battery production capacity, growing adoption of advanced and high-energy-density battery technologies, rapid expansion of renewable energy integration and grid-scale storage projects, increasing focus on automation and precision manufacturing processes, and strong government support for domestic battery supply chain development and clean energy initiatives. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing battery production efficiency, improving energy storage performance, and supporting large-scale electrification trends, fuelling transformative growth within the broader battery manufacturing and energy storage industry.

The lead acid market is projected to grow by $14 billion, the lithium ion market by $10 billion, the nickel cadmium market by $8 billion, the nickel metal hydride market by $5 billion, and the other types market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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