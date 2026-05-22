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Storagevault Mining Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:26 AM EST - Storagevault Mining Ltd.: Announced the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 21. A total of 188 shareholders holding an aggregate of 298,678,304 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 81.684% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 7. Storagevault Mining Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $4.30.
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