Rahman's First Foreign Trip Will Shape Bangladesh's New Direction

MENAFN - Asia Times) Three months into his premiership, Tarique Rahman still hasn't left Bangladesh on an official foreign visit. That restraint is itself a diplomatic act.

For a leader who spent 17 years in London exile, returned to win a landslide election, and now governs a country of 170 million sitting at the intersection of two competing great-power orbits, the question of where he goes first carries a weight that few inaugural trips anywhere in the world currently match.

The invitations have arrived from China, India, Pakistan and the Gulf. But the real contest has always been between Beijing and New Delhi, and it has been playing out in hotel lobbies, foreign ministry corridors and carefully worded press releases for months.

Before getting to that contest, it is worth dismissing the options that were never really viable.

The United States, for instance, has effectively ruled itself out. Trump's travel restrictions, which came into force on January 1, 2026, have placed Bangladesh under a visa bond regime - meaning Bangladeshi nationals face additional financial requirements and enhanced scrutiny when seeking entry.

More significantly, reports indicate that the Bangladesh PM faces an unresolved FBI-related travel restriction that complicates any visit to Washington.

A Bangladeshi state head cannot realistically make the United States his first foreign destination when his own entry is legally uncertain and the host country's immigration architecture treats his citizens as a security category of concern.

Pakistan, too, was never a serious contender for the first trip, despite Islamabad's enthusiasm. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rang Rahman with congratulations, Pakistan sent a senior minister to the swearing-in ceremony, and formal invitations were extended.

The relationship between the two countries has genuinely warmed since Hasina's fall - direct flights have resumed, military exchanges are happening, Bangladeshi bureaucrats are, for the first time since 1971, undergoing training at Pakistan's Civil Services Academy in Lahore.

But there is a ceiling on how far and how fast this relationship can move, and visiting Islamabad first would smash right through it.

The 1971 Liberation War is not ancient history in Bangladesh - it is the founding trauma of the nation. The war in which Pakistani military forces killed hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis remains raw in public memory and central to national identity.

Going to Pakistan before any other country would be read domestically not as smart hedging but as an insult to that memory. Pakistan is a relationship Bangladesh is quietly recalibrating; it is not a showcase.

Given the current conflict in the Middle East, that also does not seem like a viable option.

That leaves China and India - and in the space between their two capitals, the real story of Bangladesh's diplomatic future is being written.

China has been the more aggressive suitor. Within days of Rahman taking office, Beijing's ambassador hand-delivered a personal invitation from Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang. Since then, the courtship has been relentless - BNP delegations to Beijing, the Foreign Minister's visit in early May, a joint statement, and reports later saying China was seeking to host Tarique in late June.