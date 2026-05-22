Pro Kapital Council Approved Consolidated Interim Report For I Quarter And 3 Months Of 2026 (Unaudited)
|2026 3M
|2025 3M
|2025 12M
|Revenue, th, EUR
|15 054
|12 450
|53 162
|Gross profit, th. EUR
|5 659
|4 207
|18 795
|Gross profit, %
|38%
|34%
|35%
|Operating result, th. EUR
|3 977
|2 542
|14 733
|Operating result, %
|26%
|20%
|28%
|Net profit, th. EUR
|2 811
|1 890
|12 041
|Net profit, %
|19%
|15%
|23%
|Earnings per share, EUR
|0.05
|0.04
|0.22
|31.03.2026
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2025
|Total Assets, th. EUR
|121 180
|121 074
|124 490
|Total Liabilities, th. EUR
|55 042
|67 963
|61 163
|Total Equity, th. EUR
|66 138
|53 111
|63 327
|Debt/ Equity *
|0.83
|1.28
|0.97
|Return on Assets, % **
|2.3%
|1.7%
|9.9%
|Return on Equity, % ***
|4.7%
|3.5%
|21.5%
|Net asset value per share, EUR ****
|1.17
|0.94
|1.12
*debt / equity = total debt / total equity
**return on assets = net profit / total average assets
***return on equity = net profit / total average equity
****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated interim statement of financial position
|in thousands of euros
|31.03.2026
|31.03.2025
|31.12.2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|4 768
|3 949
|5 143
|Current receivables
|5 165
|3 181
|5 645
|Prepayments
|508
|397
|287
|Inventories
|63 501
|57 634
|57 503
|Total current assets
|73 942
|65 161
|68 578
|Non-current assets
|Non-current receivables
|13
|315
|324
|Property, plant and equipment
|8 364
|7 520
|7 836
|Right-of-use-assets
|836
|449
|781
|Investment property
|34 855
|44 335
|43 516
|Goodwill
|0
|863
|0
|Intangible assets
|1 270
|2 431
|1 555
|Total non-current assets
|45 338
|55 913
|54 012
|Assets held for sale
|1 900
|0
|1 900
|Total assets held for sale
|1 900
|0
|1 900
|TOTAL ASSETS
|121 180
|121 074
|124 490
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current debt
|12 016
|17 354
|30 046
|Customer advances
|5 861
|8 616
|5 888
|Trade and other payables
|6 694
|7 202
|5 447
|Tax payables
|1 150
|1 171
|2 562
|Short-term provisions
|116
|5
|116
|Total current liabilities
|25 837
|34 348
|44 059
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current debt
|27 324
|31 466
|15 053
|Other non-current payables
|8
|6
|8
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|1 641
|1 950
|1 813
|Long-term provisions
|232
|193
|230
|Total non-current liabilities
|29 205
|33 615
|17 104
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|55 042
|67 963
|61 163
|Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|Share capital in nominal value
|11 338
|11 338
|11 338
|Share premium
|5 661
|5 661
|5 661
|Statutory reserve
|1 134
|1 134
|1 134
|Revaluation surplus
|2 322
|1 977
|2 322
|Retained earnings
|45 558
|32 518
|42 691
|66 013
|52 628
|63 146
|Non-controlling interest
|125
|483
|181
|TOTAL EQUITY
|66 138
|53 111
|63 327
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|121 180
|121 074
|124 490
Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income
|in thousands of euros
|2026 3M
|2025 3M
|2025 12M
|CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|Operating income
|Revenue
|15 054
|12 450
|53 162
|Cost of sales
|-9 395
|-8 243
|-34 367
|Gross profit
|5 659
|4 207
|18 795
|Marketing expenses
|-294
|-286
|-1 213
|Administrative expenses
|-1 419
|-1 326
|-5 659
|Other operating income
|44
|12
|3 824
|Other operating expenses
|-13
|-65
|-1 014
|Operating profit
|3 977
|2 542
|14 733
|Finance income
|10
|13
|40
|Finance cost
|-639
|-745
|-2 615
|Profit before income tax
|3 348
|1 810
|12 158
|Income tax
|-537
|80
|-117
|Profit for the period
|2 811
|1 890
|12 041
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|2 867
|1 995
|12 314
|Non-controlling interest
|-56
|-105
|-273
|Other comprehensive income
|Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit
|Net change in asset revaluation reserve
|0
|0
|345
|Other comprehensive income for the period
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|2 811
|1 890
|12 386
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|2 867
|1 995
|12 659
|Non-controlling interest
|-56
|-105
|-273
|Earnings per share (Basic) EUR
|0.05
|0.04
|0.22
The full report can be found in the file attached.
Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
+372 614 4920
...
Attachment
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PKG_Q1_2026_ENG
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