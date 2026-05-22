Morocco: African Development Bank Group And OCP Group Sign €450 Million Partial Credit Guarantee To Accelerate Industrial Transition

The African Development Bank Group ( ) and OCP Group signed an agreement in Rabat on 22 May 2026 for a partial credit guarantee amounting to €450 million, aimed at supporting the investment programme of the world leader in plant nutrition solutions and phosphate-based fertilisers.

This operation is designed to facilitate the mobilisation of a €530 million green financing facility by Société générale and BNP Paribas.

The signing of this agreement marks a key milestone in implementing OCP Group's 2023–2030 investment programme. It will help secure long-term financial resources from international financial institutions and pave the way for the effective deployment of planned investments.

The first mechanism of its kind in Morocco, this guarantee illustrates the African Development Bank Group's role as a catalyst for innovative financing in support of the energy transition and sustainable water management. It aligns with OCP Group's strategy to strengthen and modernise its value chains while supporting the resilience and sustainable transformation of Morocco's agricultural systems.

The programme fully aligns with the African Development Bank Group's Four Cardinal Points ( ), in particular Cardinal Point 2 on large-scale capital mobilisation and Cardinal Point 4 on the development of resilient, value-creating infrastructure.

“The signing of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to OCP Group's investment program. Leveraging our AAA credit rating, we are mobilising international capital to accelerate the development of low-carbon fertiliser production, the deployment of renewable energy, and sustainable water management. These are strategic levers in support of food security across the continent,” said Achraf Tarsim, Country Manager of the African Development Bank Group in Morocco.

For OCP Group, the agreement marks the transition to the on-the-ground implementation phase.“With this agreement, we are taking a decisive step toward a low-carbon, circular industrial model. The support of the African Development Bank Group strengthens our capacity to invest in solutions that preserve resources, protect soils, and support farmers. Together, we are contributing to sustainable growth for Morocco, Africa, and global food security,” said Younes Kchia, Chief Financial Officer of OCP Group.

The resources mobilised under this agreement will enable the launch of transformational projects focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy, and improving water and energy efficiency across OCP Group's industrial facilities. They will also help promote sustainable agricultural practices, preserve soils, and strengthen food security, while supporting low-carbon industrial growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media contact:

Fahd Belbachir

Communication and External Relations Department

African Development Bank Group

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About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group is Africa's premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: