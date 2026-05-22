Lupita Nyong'o Says She Didn't Know What 'The Odyssey' Was Despite Saying Yes To Christopher Nolan's Epic

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 22 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o has shared that she had no idea about the Greek epic 'The Odyssey' before she said yes to its screen adaptation by Christopher Nolan.

The 43-year-old actress portrays the dual role of Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra in Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic but explained that she had to familiarise herself with Homer's ancient Greek literature, which serves as the source material for the movie, reports 'Female First UK'.

Lupita told 'ELLE' magazine, "I really had no idea what The Odyssey was. I was like, 'Oh, snap, I don't know the first thing about this'. So it was a crash course. I picked up the books and read them immediately. I have this film to thank for my Greek mythological education”.

Nyong'o also relished the chance of getting to work with acclaimed director Nolan and was impressed at how much the Oppenheimer filmmaker involved the cast in aspects of the production process.

The '12 Years a Slave' star said, "He has quite an enigmatic persona, but working with him was so accessible. He's really great with actors. I felt supported. I felt challenged. And what I love most about his approach is that he really wants to know what the actors think. He really gives us the responsibility and the authority to advocate for our characters. You're very much a part of consultations about hair, makeup, wardrobe, all of that”.

As per 'Female First UK', the actress has faced racist critiques after being cast as Helen of Troy, known as "the face that launched a thousand ships", but is paying little attention to what her detractors say.

The Oscar-winning actress said, "I'm very supportive of Chris' intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I'm not spending my time thinking of a defence”.

“The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not. It's quite something to be a part of The Odyssey, because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that's why the cast is what it is. We're occupying the epic narrative of our time”.

She said that it is impossible to "perform beauty" and that she based her depiction of Helen of Troy in The Odyssey,which will be released in July. The film also stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway.

She said, "You can't perform beauty. I want to know who a character is. What is beyond beauty? What is beyond looks? That's the thing about doing such a well-known text, which has been studied and interpreted and derived from. The research could be endless. The good thing about working with a writer like Chris is that it's on the page”, she added.