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Military Spouse Jobs' Deb Kloeppel Receives Bonnie Amos Award At HOH's Military Spouse Employment Summit
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs proudly announce that Deb Kloeppel, Founder and President of Military Spouse Jobs, was honored with the Bonnie Amos Impact Award for Lifetime Achievement on May 21, 2026, during the Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Employment Summit held at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC.
Presented as part of a gathering of national leaders, employers, and advocates dedicated to advancing military spouse employment, the award recognizes Kloeppel's enduring leadership, advocacy, and service to the military-connected community.
The Bonnie Amos Award is a distinguished recognition within the military spouse community, honoring individuals whose work has created meaningful impact and expanded opportunities for military spouses. This year's recognition holds special significance, marking the 10th anniversary of the award during our nation's 250th year-a milestone that reflects the resilience, service, and continued contributions of military families.
Under Deb Kloeppel's leadership, Military Spouse Jobs-powered by VetJobs-has become a national force in connecting military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities. Through innovative workforce solutions, employer partnerships, and a deep commitment to service, the organization continues to break down barriers and elevate the value of military spouse talent across industries.
True to her character, Kloeppel emphasized that the recognition represents the collective work of her team.
“I am deeply honored to have received the Bonnie Amos Award, but I have never viewed this work as mine alone,” said Kloeppel.“The true impact comes from the incredible VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs team who show up every day with compassion, dedication, and a commitment to changing lives. This recognition reflects their efforts and the difference they make for our community.”
The award moment served as a powerful reminder of the collective mission behind VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs-supporting military families through meaningful employment and long-term career success.
About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing employment assistance to veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, caregivers, and family members. Through strong employer partnerships and a commitment to workforce innovation, the organizations connect job seekers with meaningful career opportunities while helping employers access a highly skilled and resilient talent pool.
Presented as part of a gathering of national leaders, employers, and advocates dedicated to advancing military spouse employment, the award recognizes Kloeppel's enduring leadership, advocacy, and service to the military-connected community.
The Bonnie Amos Award is a distinguished recognition within the military spouse community, honoring individuals whose work has created meaningful impact and expanded opportunities for military spouses. This year's recognition holds special significance, marking the 10th anniversary of the award during our nation's 250th year-a milestone that reflects the resilience, service, and continued contributions of military families.
Under Deb Kloeppel's leadership, Military Spouse Jobs-powered by VetJobs-has become a national force in connecting military spouses with meaningful employment opportunities. Through innovative workforce solutions, employer partnerships, and a deep commitment to service, the organization continues to break down barriers and elevate the value of military spouse talent across industries.
True to her character, Kloeppel emphasized that the recognition represents the collective work of her team.
“I am deeply honored to have received the Bonnie Amos Award, but I have never viewed this work as mine alone,” said Kloeppel.“The true impact comes from the incredible VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs team who show up every day with compassion, dedication, and a commitment to changing lives. This recognition reflects their efforts and the difference they make for our community.”
The award moment served as a powerful reminder of the collective mission behind VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs-supporting military families through meaningful employment and long-term career success.
About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs are nonprofit organizations dedicated to providing employment assistance to veterans, transitioning service members, military spouses, caregivers, and family members. Through strong employer partnerships and a commitment to workforce innovation, the organizations connect job seekers with meaningful career opportunities while helping employers access a highly skilled and resilient talent pool.
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