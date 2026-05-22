Bihar ATS Arrests Muzaffarpur Man For Links To Pakistani Handlers

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 22 (IANS) Uncovering a sensitive case linked to national security, the Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad has arrested a man from Muzaffarpur for allegedly maintaining contact with Pakistan-based operatives.

According to an official statement of Bihar ATS, the accused, identified as Mohammad Mustafa, son of Mohammad Sagir and a resident of Ratanpur village in Muzaffarpur district, was allegedly working for anti-India elements and remained in direct contact with Pakistan-based arms smuggler Shehzad Bhatti and his associates.

Officials said the arrest was made following secret inputs received by the Special Intelligence Unit of the ATS regarding alleged anti-national activities.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused was communicating with foreign handlers through social media platforms and encrypted messaging applications.

During the forensic examination of Mustafa's mobile phone, ATS technical teams reportedly recovered objectionable and anti-national material.

Investigators also analysed deleted data, chat backups, and active messaging applications, which allegedly revealed frequent communication with Shehzad Bhatti and another associate identified as Rana Hunain.

Police claimed that videos, photographs, and digital material related to several sensitive and strategically important locations in India were found in the accused's phone.

Preliminary findings further suggest that the accused had allegedly recorded visuals of restricted areas and shared them, along with precise geographical locations, with Pakistani handlers.

The ATS said a detailed investigation is underway using scientific and technical analysis of the accused's travel history, digital devices, social media activities, Call Detail Records (CDR), financial transactions, and interstate as well as international contacts.

Investigators are also probing the extent of the accused's network, possible associates, and suspected foreign funding links.

Based on the preliminary findings, a case has been registered against Mohammad Mustafa under provisions related to espionage, anti-national activities, and national security in Muzaffarpur. Further legal proceedings are currently underway.

The Bihar Police stated that strict action will continue against individuals involved in activities deemed harmful to the country's security, sovereignty, and integrity.