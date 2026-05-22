IPL: SRH Bats First Vs RCB, Eyes Second Spot On Points Table

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have decided to bat first against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium here on Friday. RCB are leading the points table with 18 points and SRH are in third place with 16 points.

This is the last league-stage match for both sides SRH will try to win this match with a big margin to overtake Gujarat Titans and finish at the second place with a better net run rate. GT are currently at the second spot with 18 points.

Captains at the toss

After winning the toss, SRH skipper, Pat Cummins said, "We'll bat first. It's a long shot to get to the top-two. We'll try a few things ahead of the finals. We'll try to bat big. It's been pleasing - qualification. They (crowd) have been amazing. Hopefully we finish on a good note. Same combination as the last game."

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar made his comeback in the playing XI after missing the last match. Jacob Bethell has been rested from this match due to a finger injury. RCB skipper Patidar said, "Wherever we go, we feel like it's a home game for us. It doesn't matter where you are, you have to match your standards every game. You have to tick a lot of boxes. Bethell has a finger injury, I am back."

Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Smaran Ravichandran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain.

Impact subs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact subs: Praful Hinge, Aniket Verma, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel.

(ANI)

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