I Asked Chatgpt Which Careers Are Safest For Software Engineers After Layoffs. AI's Answer Left Me Stress-Free
My ChatGPT prompt:
“I am a 30-year-old software engineer working at a reputed MNC in Bengaluru, but I am concerned about the current wave of mass layoffs taking place around the world. What are my career and education options if I get laid off? I have no issue relocating to other cities within India for a job or further education.”ChatGPT's response:
At 30, with software engineering experience from a reputed MNC, you are in a much stronger position than you may feel right now. The tech industry is changing, but experienced engineers who adapt strategically are still in demand. The key is to move toward roles where human judgment, domain expertise, communication, and ownership matter more than routine coding.
Here are the strongest career and education paths that ChatGPT suggested in India over the next 5–10 years.Also Read | I asked ChatGPT if Indians can afford a Sweden trip in ₹1.5 lakh: AI verdict 1. Move Up the Software Value Chain (Best Risk–Reward Option)
Instead of leaving tech entirely, consider shifting into higher-leverage roles.
High-demand paths
AI/ML Engineer
If you already code well, this is one of the most natural transitions.Focus on:
. Generative AI applications
. LLM integration
. AI infrastructure
. RAG pipelines
. AI agents
. MLOpsSkills:
. Python
. PyTorch/TensorFlow
. Vector databases
. Cloud platforms
. Prompt engineering
. System design
Strong employers:
. NVIDIA
. Microsoft
. Infosys
. TCS
. Indian startups in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, PuneCybersecurity
Cybersecurity demand usually rises during economic uncertainty because companies cannot afford breaches.Good specialisations:
. Cloud security
. Application security
. SOC engineering
. DevSecOps
. Threat intelligenceCertifications:
. CEH
. Security+
. CISSP (later)
. AWS Security
Cities with strong demand:
. Bengaluru
. Hyderabad
. Pune
. Gurgaon
Cloud & Platform Engineering
Still among the safest engineering careers.
Focus:
. Kubernetes
. AWS/Azure/GCP
. Infrastructure automation
. Site Reliability Engineering (SRE)
Certifications:
. AWS Solutions Architect
. Kubernetes CKA
. Azure AdministratorAlso Read | I asked ChatGPT: Should I build a 6-month or 1-year emergency fund? Data Engineering
A relatively safer field because enterprises still need reliable data systems.
Skills:
. Spark
. Kafka
. Airflow
. Snowflake
. Databricks2. Product Management (Excellent for experienced engineers)
If you communicate well and understand business problems, this is a strong transition.Why it works:
. AI can generate code faster than it can define business strategy
. Companies still need people who understand users and products
Ideal for engineers with:
. 5+ years experience
. Client exposure
. Leadership skillsGood education options:
. One-year MBA
. Product management certifications
. Executive programs
Strong institutes:
. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
. Indian School of Business3. Government & Public Sector Tech Careers
This path is becoming more attractive because of stability.
Options:
. RBI technical roles
. SEBI IT roles
. NIC
. PSU digital divisions
. Defence tech
Relevant organisations:
. Reserve Bank of India
. National Informatics Centre
. ISRO
These roles increasingly need:
. Cloud engineers
. Security professionals
. Data engineers
. AI specialistsAlso Read | ChatGPT voice conversations are exploding in India: 10 weird and viral use cases 4. Higher Education Options in India
If layoffs happen and you want to reposition yourself, education can help reset your career trajectory.
Best education paths
Executive MBA (1-year)
Good if you want:
. Management
. Consulting
. Product leadership
. Higher salary bands
Top options:
. ISB PGP
. IIM executive programs
Best for:
. 5–10 years experience
M in AI/Data Science
Useful if you want deep technical specialisation.
Top institutes:
. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
. International Institute of Information Technology BangaloreOnline Degrees While Working
Safer financially.
Good options:
. IIT online programs
. Georgia Tech OMSCS
. BITS WILP5. Careers Likely to Stay Relevant Despite AI
These combine technical ability with human decision-making.
. AI Engineer → Builds AI systems
. Cybersecurity → Companies always need protection
. Cloud/SRE → Internet infrastructure is essential
. Product Manager → Business thinking still matters
. Solutions Architect → Requires technical + communication skills
. Tech Consulting → Client interaction matters
. Engineering Manager → Leadership cannot be easily automated
. Data Engineer → Companies need data systems6. What You Should Avoid Right Now
These areas face the most automation pressure:
. Basic CRUD development only
. Repetitive QA/manual testing
. Low-level support roles
. Commodity outsourcing work
. Pure coding without domain expertise
The market increasingly rewards:
. Ownership
. Architecture
. Communication
. Domain expertise
. AI-assisted productivity7. A Practical 12-Month Safety Plan
Next 3 months
. Build emergency savings (6–12 months)
. Update resume and LinkedIn
. Learn one high-demand area:
. AI
. Cloud
. Cybersecurity
. Start networking activelyNext 6 months
. Earn one respected certification
. Build 2–3 strong portfolio projects
. Apply selectively, not randomly
. Prepare for system design interviewsNext 12 months
Aim for one of:
. Senior engineer
. AI engineer
. Solutions architect
. Product manager
. Tech lead
These are significantly more resilient than junior/mid-level coding roles.8. Important Reality About Layoffs
Mass layoffs are often:
. Cost restructuring
. Investor pressure
. Over-hiring correction
. Geographic salary optimisation
They do not necessarily mean software engineering is dying.What is changing:
. Average engineers may struggle more
. Strong engineers with domain expertise will remain valuable
. AI will increase expectations for productivity
The safest professionals will be:
- Engineers who can combine coding, systems thinking, AI tools, communication, and business understanding. At 30, you still have enough time to pivot into a highly resilient, high-income path without starting over completely.
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