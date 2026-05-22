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Spin Master
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:50 AM EST - Spin Master: Today announced its participation in the TD Cowen 10th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference being held in New York City on June 2. Spin Master shares T are trading up $0.13 at $18.82.
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