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Sherritt International Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Sherritt International Corporation: Announces that its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order against the Corporation, effective May 21, as a result of the Corporation's failure to file its first-quarter 2026 interim financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications by the filing deadline on May 15. Sherritt International Corporation shares T.S are trading unchanged at $0.12.
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