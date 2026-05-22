Rupert Younger
- Director, Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, University of Oxford
Rupert Younger is the founder and director of the Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation. He is also a leading commentator on reputation matters relating to corporations and institutions around the world.
He has published two books - The Reputation Game (an international bestseller now published in six languages, co-authored with David Waller) and The Activist Manifesto (published in two languages, co-authored with Frank Partnoy) - and teaches on the Oxford MBA and a number of Oxford programmes for senior executives. He is also the academic director for Oxford's Corporate Affairs Academy.Experience
- –present Director, Oxford University Centre for Corporate Reputation, University of Oxford
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