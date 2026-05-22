Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford

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Ben Brindle is a Researcher at the Migration Observatory. His research interests include net migration, the economic impacts of migration, work visas and other visa policies. He has also worked on various Migration Observatory projects, including an analysis of Hong Kong BNOs' integration into the UK economy and society, and migrants' experiences of the UK immigration system.

Previously, Ben worked in the Migration Research Division at the International Organisation for Migration, where he supported the preparation of research papers and reports for publication on various migration topics. These included the Covid-19 Analytical Snapshot Series, the Migration Research Series, and the 2022 iteration of the World Migration Report.



–present Researcher, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford 2020–2020 Researcher, International Organisation for Migration



2022 University of Brighton, PhD (Economics)

2018 University of Southampton, MSc Social Research Methods 2017 University of Brighton, Business Management and Economics

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