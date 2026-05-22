Thurgood Marshall College Fund Releases Landmark National Assessment Of HBCU Research Capacity At NSF Epscor Annual Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Advancing America's Research Enterprise” finds 47 HBCUs and PBIs already generate $843M+ in annual federal R&D funding - and identifies targeted investments to unlock exponentially greater national returns

NEW ORLEANS, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2026 National Science Foundation (NSF) EPSCoR Annual Summi, hosted by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and its Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center (Payne Center) released a landmark report:“Advancing America's Research Enterprise: A National Assessment of Research Capacity and Future Readiness at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.”

The NSF‐funded study provides the first comprehensive, data‐driven assessment of research infrastructure, faculty capacity, and federal funding competitiveness across 47 four‐year historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and predominantly Black institutions (PBIs). The surveyed institutions span 22 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands - including a significant overlap with EPSCoR jurisdictions such as Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Key findings include:



$843+ million in annual federal research funding secured by the 47 institutions - a conservative baseline of the American dividend these institutions already deliver.

One R1 and 13 R2 Carnegie research classifications, with 74.5% of institutions classified as research colleges and universities or above.

Three structural barriers that, if addressed, would unlock rapid, measurable gains in national research output:



Research administration crisis: 36.1% operate with three or fewer total sponsored programs staff; 87.2% have three or fewer pre‐award FTEs.



Unsustainable teaching loads: 87.3% of STEM faculty teach 3‐3 or 4‐4 loads, directly suppressing proposal development.

Infrastructure gaps: Only 10.9% possess SCIF capabilities, excluding most from defense and classified research funding. High unmet demand for NSF's CREST program: 48.9% of surveyed institutions have applied for a CREST award and been denied - not due to weak science, but due to lack of proposal development infrastructure.

“This report demolishes the false choice between equity and excellence. These 47 institutions are already research powers - they are generating an $843 million annual return for the nation under conditions of chronic underinvestment,” Dr. M. C. Brown II, executive director and research scientist at the Payne Center, said.“The question is not whether HBCUs can produce rigorous science. They already do. The question is whether we - the research enterprise and the nation - will choose to invest in them as the strategic national assets they are.”

The report was publicly released during Dr. Brown's presentation,“Advancing America's Research Enterprise: HBCUs and EPSCoR as Collaborative Partners,” on the main summit agenda. He proposed three concrete collaboration models for EPSCoR jurisdictions: (1) HBCU‐led or co‐led RII Track‐1 proposals; (2) CREST‐EPSCoR co‐funding and technical assistance; and (3) shared research administration hubs to solve the staffing crisis at scale.

Strategic recommendations for federal agencies, EPSCoR leaders and philanthropies include:



Create dedicated funding streams for HBCU research administration capacity‐building (pre‐award, post‐award, compliance).

Expand the CREST program and provide targeted proposal development support to address the 49% denial rate.

Fund SCIF development at strategically positioned HBCU campuses to unlock defense and intelligence community research funding. Support teaching load reduction for research‐active faculty as a core capacity‐building priority.

“Investing in these HBCUs is the most direct, high‐return path to expand American scientific leadership,” Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of TMCF, said.

“Advancing America's Research Enterprise” builds on TMCF's 2025 flagship report,“The American Dividend: Public HBCUs Powering National Strength and Opportunity,” extending the framework to research capacity and future readiness. The report is available immediately at tmcfpayne.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit.

About the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center

The Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at TMCF conducts rigorous, evidence-based research that informs policy, shapes public discourse, and drives institutional improvement. Named for one of TMCF's visionary founders, the Center produces groundbreaking scholarship documenting HBCU impact and identifying pathways to strengthen Black educational institutions globally.

CONTACT: Dr. Clara Ross Stamps Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center...