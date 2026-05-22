Hibob Named Best HR Management Software In The UK For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition adds to a growing list of industry accolades for HiBob's HR management software, Bob, which serves more than 5,400 businesses globally.

London, UK, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, has been named the Best HR Management Software in the UK for 2026 by London Loves Tech, a leading publication covering the UK's technology and business sectors. The recognition points to Bob's people-first design, AI-powered analytics, and robust compliance tools purpose-built for the complexities of the UK market.







Award-winning platform HiBob is recognized as the Best HR Management Software in the UK for 2026, helping modern businesses streamline operations and engage their people.

London Loves Tech evaluated leading platforms for its 2026 roundup and named HiBob the standout choice for companies that want more than just basic administrative tools. What set Bob apart, according to the review, is how it brings performance management, onboarding, compensation, and workforce analytics together in one place, with AI-powered insights that help HR leaders spot trends without losing the human element.

On the compliance side, Bob handles UK-specific requirements out of the box, covering complex employment laws, GDPR data privacy standards, and seamless integration with UK payroll providers. It also gives teams a testing environment to validate rules and workflows before rolling them out, a feature highly valued by fast-growing businesses. With integrations across more than 300 applications, the platform fits neatly into the tools UK businesses already use.

This recognition caps a strong run of accolades for HiBob. Earlier in 2026, the company was named the Best HR Management Software by Hackernoon, and was recognized as the Best HR Software in Australia by Yahoo Finance. Those followed a strong run of accolades including a top 25 ranking on Accadian Ventures' Future of Work 100 and being named Zendesk's 2026 Collaborator Partner of the Year.

"The UK is one of our most important and fastest-growing markets, and the regulatory landscape here requires precision and adaptability," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and Co-Founder of HiBob. "From navigating evolving employment legislation to managing diverse, distributed teams across Europe, UK businesses demand software that gets the details right. We built Bob to handle that complexity without making life harder for the people using it every day, and having London Loves Tech recognize that work means a lot to our team."

Today, more than 5,400 companies across 180 countries rely on Bob for their people operations. HiBob maintains offices in London, New York, Tel Aviv, Sydney, Amsterdam, and Berlin, and recently expanded its platform with the launch of Bob Finance, bringing HR, payroll, and finance together under one roof. As UK companies increasingly seek unified platforms to manage their workforce, the demand for solutions that can do more than the basics shows no signs of slowing down.

About HiBob

HiBob is transforming how modern businesses manage their people with Bob-its award-winning, AI-powered HR platform. Designed for distributed workforces and fast-moving companies, Bob helps streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations. Over 5,400 companies worldwide trust Bob to improve employee engagement, simplify operations, and drive business growth. Learn more at

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