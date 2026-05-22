Algerian Law Criminalising French Colonisation Takes Effect

MENAFN - IANS) Algiers, May 22 (IANS) An Algerian law criminalising French colonisation has officially entered into force following its publication in the country's Official Gazette, according to local media.

The law declares France's colonisation of Algeria from 1830 to 1962 and its "direct and indirect effects that persisted beyond this period" a "state crime," and lists 31 "imprescriptible" colonisation crimes, including intentional homicide, deliberately directing military attacks against civilians, and the use of unconventional and internationally-prohibited weapons.

The law was described by officials as "a step to preserve national memory and honour the sacrifices made during the colonial period," Xinhua news agency reported.

It states that Algeria will pursue all legal and judicial means to ensure France's "official recognition" of its colonial past, including proper handling of matters related to the nuclear explosion and the restitution of "stolen" Treasury assets.

It states that anyone promoting colonisation through various means with the aim of justifying French colonisation or denying its criminal nature will be punished with imprisonment and a fine.

Algeria's upper house of parliament adopted in April a draft law criminalising French colonisation, a month after the lower house passed the same legislation.

In December, the lower house unanimously adopted the draft law calling for an official apology from France and affirming Algeria's right to reparations.

However, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune later clarified that Algeria seeks France's recognition of its crimes rather than financial compensation. To this end, a joint parliamentary committee was established to resolve differences between the two houses and produce a unified text.

The final version adopted by both houses reportedly removed broad reparations clauses and apologies from France, while retaining provisions related to victims of French nuclear tests in the Sahara.

The diplomatic rift between Algeria and France has deepened recently, fueled by disputes over immigration, historical grievances, and France's backing of Morocco regarding Western Sahara. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has maintained that direct talks with French President Emmanuel Macron are the only path to resolving these bilateral issues.

In 2021, Macron acknowledged that the colonisation of Algeria was a "crime against humanity," but stopped short of offering a formal state apology.

–IANS

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