Africa Build Show 2026 To Drive Construction, Energy And Investment Growth In West Africa

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) ACCRA, GHANA – Africa Build Show (ABS) 2026 is set to take center stage from 7–9 July 2026 at The Palms Convention Centre, Accra, Ghana.

Organised by MIE Events with the support of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GHCCI) and EEPC India, the event will bring together global industry leaders, investors, developers, and innovators for three days of business networking and opportunities.

Adding to the international significance, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, PRC, will organise the China-Ghana Emerging Trade and Investment Matchmaking Conference alongside the GITW Summit, further strengthening Accra's role as a hub for international trade and investment in Africa.

Africa Build Show 2026 – the full construction value chain, from materials and equipment to smart building systems and sustainability innovations. Ghana Investment & Trade Week 2026 – government leaders, global investors, and institutional stakeholders accelerating FDI, climate financing, and strategic trade. MegaWatt Africa 2026 – advanced power generation, renewable energy, grid infrastructure, and lighting solutions addressing critical regional energy challenges.

Three major platforms converge to deliver unmatched cross-sector impact:

Building and construction equipment, materials, tools, and technologies. Architectural, interior, and MEP solutions alongside smart building systems. Digital construction and sustainability innovations supporting resilient urban development. Expert-led panels, industry showcases, networking forums, and structured B2B matchmaking.

ABS 2026 gives stakeholders access to:

Construction companies, contractors, urban planners, and architects. Manufacturers and suppliers of construction technology and materials. Energy project developers, power utilities, and financing partners. Government, public sector bodies, professional associations, and trade organisations.

ABS 2026 is the essential gathering for:

“Ghana is one of Africa's most dynamic construction and investment corridors. Africa Build Show 2026 is the platform where opportunity meets action – bringing global expertise to the region and connecting West Africa to the world.”

Africa Build Show 2026 – Running concurrently with Ghana Investment & Trade Week and MegaWatt Africa

7–9 July 2026

The Palms Convention Center, Accra, Ghana

Africa Build Show is West Africa's definitive platform for construction, architecture, urban planning, and infrastructure development. Organised by MIE Events a global organiser of business summits, trade shows, and investment forums, ABS connects international industry leaders with local stakeholders to promote innovation, sustainability, and investment across the region's built environment.

International Trade Council

Afrique Media. Asian Aussie Business. Construction Links Network. Engineering Post. Gazet International. International Business Africa. International Business Magazine. MidEast Info. NegoSentro. Plant & Equipment. Red Bus Digital Ventures. Start Up News. The Business Year. The Executive Chronicles. The Technology News PH. Trade Travel Journal. World Business Outlook. World Executive Digest

MIE Events – Communications Office

Website:

Location: Accra, Ghana