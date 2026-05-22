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Africa Build Show 2026 To Drive Construction, Energy And Investment Growth In West Africa
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ACCRA, GHANA – Africa Build Show (ABS) 2026 is set to take center stage from 7–9 July 2026 at The Palms Convention Centre, Accra, Ghana.
Organised by MIE Events with the support of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GHCCI) and EEPC India, the event will bring together global industry leaders, investors, developers, and innovators for three days of business networking and opportunities. Adding to the international significance, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, PRC, will organise the China-Ghana Emerging Trade and Investment Matchmaking Conference alongside the GITW Summit, further strengthening Accra's role as a hub for international trade and investment in Africa. Three Events. One Strategic Platform. Three major platforms converge to deliver unmatched cross-sector impact:
Organised by MIE Events with the support of the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry (GHCCI) and EEPC India, the event will bring together global industry leaders, investors, developers, and innovators for three days of business networking and opportunities. Adding to the international significance, the Trade Development Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, PRC, will organise the China-Ghana Emerging Trade and Investment Matchmaking Conference alongside the GITW Summit, further strengthening Accra's role as a hub for international trade and investment in Africa. Three Events. One Strategic Platform. Three major platforms converge to deliver unmatched cross-sector impact:
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Africa Build Show 2026 – the full construction value chain, from materials and equipment to smart building systems and sustainability innovations.
Ghana Investment & Trade Week 2026 – government leaders, global investors, and institutional stakeholders accelerating FDI, climate financing, and strategic trade.
MegaWatt Africa 2026 – advanced power generation, renewable energy, grid infrastructure, and lighting solutions addressing critical regional energy challenges.
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Building and construction equipment, materials, tools, and technologies.
Architectural, interior, and MEP solutions alongside smart building systems.
Digital construction and sustainability innovations supporting resilient urban development.
Expert-led panels, industry showcases, networking forums, and structured B2B matchmaking.
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Construction companies, contractors, urban planners, and architects.
Manufacturers and suppliers of construction technology and materials.
Energy project developers, power utilities, and financing partners.
Government, public sector bodies, professional associations, and trade organisations.
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