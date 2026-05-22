Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Wedding Buzz After Viral Mangalsutra Video Here's What She Said

MP Kangana Ranaut's new pictures wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles sparked wedding rumours online. However, she clarified it's her film look as a housewife role and assured she will announce her real marriage herself.

Kangana Ranaut is making major waves in B-town right now. Ever since she became an MP, everyone seems more worried about her wedding than she is. Wherever Kangana goes, the question 'When are you getting married?' always follows her.The paparazzi recently snapped Kangana wearing a mangalsutra and green bangles. This one picture was enough to start a huge buzz. People started wondering if Kangana had secretly gotten married after a few breakups, and the big question was-who is the husband?These secret wedding rumours started just a few days after Kangana shut down reports of a romance with fellow MP Chirag Paswan. Now, the actress herself has given a clarification. She said, 'It's true that I am married. But it's not what you think.'Kangana joked that this is her look for her next movie, where she plays a housewife. She humorously added, 'So if you think I'm married, then my husband is the hero of this film.'The actress explained, 'I am shooting in and around the city every day. Someone clicked this photo of me in my character's makeup, and now I am getting so many phone calls, I'm tired of answering them.' She also questioned why a married woman's look gets so much attention.Kangana also promised her fans that she won't have a secret wedding. She posted a laughing emoji and said, 'If I decide to get married, I will definitely let you all know.'