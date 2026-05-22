Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa's 'Raftaar' Set For Dussehra 2026 Release

Bollywood star couple Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao's first theatrical production 'Raftaar' has officially locked a new theatrical release date. As announced by the makers, the film will now arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026, coinciding with the extended Dussehra weekend.

Makers Call 'Raftaar' a Deeply Personal Project

In an Instagram post, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar described the project as deeply personal for the team. View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

The statement shared by the makers read, "Raftaar is not just a film, it's our first step into the theatrical world, a labour of belief, grit and countless dreams." The note further hinted at the film's emotional and aspirational core, positioning it as a story about hustle, ambition, fear and hope. The makers ended their announcement with the line: "We are almost there... hmaare spnoN kii rphtaar full on hai."

Film's Core Theme and Production Details

Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, 'Raftaar' is set against the backdrop of ambition, dreams and the pursuit of success. The film is expected to explore the emotional and personal cost that comes with chasing larger-than-life aspirations.

Produced by Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao under Kampa Films, the film stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead and marks a significant theatrical outing for the banner. (ANI)

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