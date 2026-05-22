Karnataka Doctor Suffering From Lung Cancer Shoots Himself Dead At Residence

MENAFN - IANS) Belagavi (Karnataka), May 22 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a renowned doctor suffering from lung cancer allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Belagavi city on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Dinesh Bhatkal. He had worked with the KLE Institute for 40 years. According to the police, Dinesh was serving as an administrator at the hospital run by the KLE Institute.

Dinesh hailed from Ankola town in Karwar district and had recently shifted to Belagavi. He was undergoing treatment for lung cancer at the KLE hospital.

Police said the doctor went to the gallery area of his residence in the morning and allegedly shot himself in the head. The police suspect that, unable to bear the suffering caused by the illness, he took the extreme step.

Police further stated that the doctor had sent WhatsApp messages to KLE honorary executive president Prabhakar Kore and to Dr Kerur, who was treating him.

In his message to Prabhakar Kore, he reportedly stated:“You have helped me all these years. However, I am suffering from severe pain and have taken this difficult decision under these circumstances.

“This is my personal decision. Kindly help my family and also inform the City Police Commissioner.”

He was diagnosed with lung cancer four months ago. He often shared details of his suffering with his friends.

The police have recovered the messages and are investigating the matter.

It may be recalled that Dr M.U. Nikitha, 23, an Ayurvedic doctor from Basava Layout, allegedly died by suicide on April 26 at Holalkere in Chitradurga district after she was distressed by rumours linking her with a professor at an Ayurvedic medical college.

She had claimed that her friends and the professor's wife harassed her over rumours regarding her alleged relationship with the professor.

In another shocking incident, a doctor from Karwar district allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with a double-barrelled gun at his residence in January 2026. He was reportedly under severe mental distress after facing online criticism over an unverified viral video.

According to police, the video showed the doctor being accused of giving expired medicine to a patient. However, the allegation had not been verified. Despite this, the video spread widely on social media and several netizens criticised and abused the doctor online, which is believed to have affected him mentally.