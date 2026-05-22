Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special Train Gets Regular Service Status

Boost for Northeast: Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Train Regularised

In a major boost to rail connectivity in the Northeast, the Ministry of Railways on Friday approved the regular operation of the Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special Train following a request by Tripura MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

The train, which was earlier running as a special service with train numbers 01666/01665, will now operate regularly as the 11666/11665 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Express, bringing significant relief and convenience to passengers travelling between Tripura and central India.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed MP Biplab Kumar Deb about the approval through an official communication.

In the letter, Vaishnaw wrote, "Please refer to the discussion held with you regarding the regular operation of special trains for public convenience."

"You will be pleased to know that special train No. 01666/01665 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Special has been approved for regular operation. It will now operate as train No. 11666/11665 Agartala-Rani Kamalapati Express," the letter read.

Railway Minister Announces Upgrades for Rajasthan

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw announced major railway upgrades and new services for Rajasthan, including the expansion of the Vande Bharat train operating between Jodhpur and New Delhi.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Service Expanded

At the inaugural run of the 20-coach Vande Bharat Express between Jodhpur and Delhi Cantt, Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat service on the route would be upgraded from an 8-coach rake to a 20-coach train, citing strong passenger demand.

"The Vande Bharat train from Jodhpur to Delhi is being upgraded from 8 coaches to a 20-coach train. Vande Bharat is a very popular train," Vaishnaw told the media.

New Rail Links and Infrastructure

He also announced the launch of a new rail service connecting Jaisalmer and Ahmedabad, along with infrastructure expansion in key railway hubs of western Rajasthan.

"Today, the service from Jaisalmer to Ahmedabad will also start, and to enable new trains to begin in Jodhpur, which is a very important centre for western Rajasthan, a coaching terminal will also be set up in Jodhpur," he said.

The Railway Minister further said a coaching care centre would also be inaugurated in Jaisalmer.

"Today, a coaching care centre will also be inaugurated in Jaisalmer," he added. (ANI)

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