Women Act As Leaders Of Reconstruction, Peacebuilding And Social Resilience - Sevinj Fataliyeva

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Women operate as the fundamental leaders of post-conflict reconstruction, grassroots peacebuilding, and long-term social resilience, meaning that metropolitan and regional recovery cannot finish with basic physical infrastructure, Member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Sevinj Fataliyeva said, Trend reports.

She the remarks during a high-level panel discussion titled "Women Rebuilding Hope: Housing, Inclusion, and Resilient Communities in Post-Conflict Territories," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, modern structural recovery in areas navigating the aftermath of armed conflicts and humanitarian crises must look far beyond building roads and residential blocks.

"True post-conflict recovery centers primarily on restoring normal daily life, mutual trust, a profound sense of physical safety, and collective hope. Very frequently, it is women who step forward as the first to activate this critical process," Fataliyeva pointed out.

The MP emphasized that within post-conflict societies, women absorb immense structural responsibilities, managing familial protection, safeguarding children and elderly citizens, and preserving core educational and cultural ties under exceptionally harsh field conditions.

"While formal state institutions are still undergoing rebuilding cycles, women are already reviving communities step by step, family by family. For this reason, women must never face classification exclusively as passive victims of conflict or mere recipients of humanitarian aid. Women stand as active leaders of systemic reconstruction and peacebuilding," she stated.

Fataliyeva reminded the panel that this paradigm anchors the international security agenda, noting that the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 explicitly mandates the full-scale, non-symbolic participation of women across all stages of peace processes and post-conflict governance decision-making loops.

The address directed specific analytical focus toward the deep intersection connecting UN Sustainable Development Goal 5 (Gender Equality) and Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

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