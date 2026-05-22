Azerbaijan Transfers WUF Chairmanship To Mexico (PHOTO)
The transfer of the chairmanship from Azerbaijan to Mexico took place today as part of the official closing ceremony of WUF-13 in Baku.
Thus, WUF14 will be held in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, in 2028.
The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment