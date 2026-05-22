Azerbaijan Transfers WUF Chairmanship To Mexico (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The chairmanship of the next Session of the United Nations (UN) World Urban Forum (WUF) has been transferred from Azerbaijan to Mexico, Trend reports.

The transfer of the chairmanship from Azerbaijan to Mexico took place today as part of the official closing ceremony of WUF-13 in Baku.

Thus, WUF14 will be held in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico, in 2028.

The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) was held in Baku from May 17 to May 22.

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