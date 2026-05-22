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Titan Mining Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:05 AM EST - Titan Mining Corporation: Announced the appointment of Matthew Melnyk, as Vice President, Geology and Exploration, and Ashley Kates, CPA, CA, as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 22, following Kevin Hart's decision to resign for personal reasons. Titan Mining Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $3.29.
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