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Abaxx Technologies Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Today announced that trading has commenced in Silver Singapore futures, expanding Abaxx Exchange's precious metals product suite. Abaxx Technologies Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $59.00.
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