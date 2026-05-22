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Abaxx Technologies Inc.

Abaxx Technologies Inc.


2026-05-22 09:33:26
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:26 AM EST - Abaxx Technologies Inc.: Today announced that trading has commenced in Silver Singapore futures, expanding Abaxx Exchange's precious metals product suite. Abaxx Technologies Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $59.00.

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