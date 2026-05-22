Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Board Fiduciary Duty Breaches At Kelly Services, Inc. Following Controlling Stockholder's Request For Special Committee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA; KELYB) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with potential transactions involving Hunt Equity Opportunities, LLC and its affiliates.

If you own Kelly Services shares and believe potential transactions involving the Company and its controlling stockholder may affect the value of your investment, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more, you can click or copy and paste the following link:



Shareholders seeking more information may also contact lead analyst Jim Baker at... or 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Background

On May 19, 2026, Hunt Equity Opportunities, LLC (“Hunt”) and certain affiliated reporting persons disclosed that they hold approximately 3,039,940 shares of Kelly's Class B common stock, representing roughly 92.2% of the outstanding Class B voting power.

The disclosure further indicates that the reporting persons have requested that the Company's Board consider establishing a committee comprised solely of independent and disinterested directors, with authority to retain independent legal and financial advisors, to evaluate potential strategic alternatives involving the Company and one or more affiliates of Hunt.

While no formal transaction proposal has been presented, the disclosure notes that any such potential engagement could contemplate significant corporate actions, including, among other things, a business combination, the issuance of additional equity securities, or other material changes to the Company's structure, capitalization, or operations.

Johnson Fistel is reviewing these developments to assess whether the Company's directors and controlling stockholder are fulfilling their fiduciary obligations to the Company's public stockholders, including whether any potential related-party process adequately protects minority stockholder interests and ensures appropriate procedural safeguards in connection with any potential transaction.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

Frank J. Johnson, Esq.

(619) 814-4471

... |...