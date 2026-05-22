Heatwave: Punjab Revises Timing Of Govt Offices, Schools & Colleges

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 22 (IANS) In a major decision aimed at providing relief to people amid the heatwave, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday revised timings of all Punjab government offices, schools and colleges.

Under the new schedule, working hours will be changed from the existing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in larger public interest, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Mann said the revised timings would come into effect from May 25 and will remain implemented till further orders.

"The decision has been taken to facilitate the common people so they can conveniently get their work done in government offices during the scorching heat. The decision was taken after due consultation with all stakeholders to ensure the welfare of everyone," he added.

Chief Minister Mann also said the revised timings would enable people to complete their official work early in the morning without having to take a leave from their jobs.

"The move will also greatly benefit employees, as they will be able to finish their duties before temperatures rise sharply during the day," he added.

The Chief Minister also said that employees would now get more time to spend with their children, who would also return home around the same time due to the revised school and college timings.

"The decision reflects the Punjab government's people-centric approach and commitment towards improving the daily lives of citizens," he added.

Chief Minister Mann said the revised timings will apply to all offices of the government along with schools and colleges.

"According to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) data, the peak power load begins after 1 p.m., and therefore the new office timings will also help reduce electricity consumption and ease pressure on the power infrastructure," he added.

Reiterating the state government's commitment towards the welfare of every section of society, Chief Minister Mann asserted that no stone would be left unturned in safeguarding public convenience and ensuring people's wellbeing.