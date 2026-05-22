Satya Dev's Next Film Titled 'Samavarthi'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) Director Ajay Nag V's upcoming action thriller, featuring actor Satyadev Kancharana in the lead, has been titled 'Samavarthi', its makers announced on Friday.

Sharing the title poster of the film on his X timeline, Satya Dev Kancharana, known for choosing diverse roles and carving a unique identity for himself as a hero, wrote, "This time the promise will be DELIVERED!! #Samavarthi @AjayNagV Love you for everything. Watching him direct is poetry in motion. A tiger hug to my beloved producers @JakkidiShivaIYC."

Samavarthi marks the 16th film in Satya Dev's career as a lead actor.

The film is being produced under the banners of Rudra Pictures & Panchabhuta Productions by Shivacharan Reddy Jakkidi and Shashidhar Reddy Padamati, while Ajay Nag V. is directing the project.

Sources close to the unit say that 'Samavarthi' is being made as an ecological action thriller and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The first-look poster of 'Samavarthi' features Satyadev in an intense avatar, calmly listening to music on his headphones while several men armed with axes and knives charge towards him.

The First Look poster emphasises subtle references to nature with the tiger in the background creating intrigue.

The title and poster have already created expectations that this could be one of the most intense action films in Satyadev's career.

Interestingly, the film's makers have classified the film under a new genre called 'Ecological Action Thriller'.

Satyadev steps into an all-new zone with this film, consciously shifting gears into a full-fledged action space that amplifies both his physicality and intensity.

Set against the backdrop of nature's raw and untamed forces, the film explores what can be termed an Ecological Action Thriller-a genre where high-stakes action is deeply intertwined with environmental conflict.

Apart from Satya Dev, the film will also feature Dileesh Pothan, Rajeev Kanakala, Ganavi Laxman, Ravindra Vijay, and Mohan Bhagath among others.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Sinjith Yerramilli and cinematography by Harsha Mallikarjun and Dev Deep Gandikundu. Editing is by Aditya Tiwari and art direction by Mondru Ravikumar.