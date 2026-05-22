Style Smarter: The Ultimate Guide To Haircuts For Every Face Shape!
People with a sharp jawline look amazing with 'Soft Waves' or light 'Curls'. This hairstyle softens the sharp corners of your face, giving you a calm and beautiful look.
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A wide forehead and a narrow chin mean you have a heart-shaped face. A 'Side Partition' is a better choice than a 'Middle Partition'. It perfectly balances your facial features.
ALSO READ:Hair Care: 5 DIY Oils For Faster Hair Growth You Can Make At HomeIf you have wide cheekbones, try a 'Shag Cut' or a 'Chin-length Bob'. Tucking your hair behind the ears with these cuts will highlight your best features and make you look like a model!
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