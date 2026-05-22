Style Smarter: The Ultimate Guide To Haircuts For Every Face Shape!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Want a smart new hairstyle but totally confused about what will suit you? Don't worry! We've got some great ideas to help you pick the perfect haircut for your face shape and look your absolute best.If you have a round face, your goal is to make it look longer. Go for 'Long Layers' or styles with 'Volume on top'. Just avoid a 'Box cut'-it will make your face look even rounder!Got a long face with a broad forehead? Try getting 'Front Bangs' or 'Fringes'. This style covers your forehead and gives your face a cute, oval-like shape.

People with a sharp jawline look amazing with 'Soft Waves' or light 'Curls'. This hairstyle softens the sharp corners of your face, giving you a calm and beautiful look.

ALSO READ: Hair Care: 8 Natural Ways to Boost Hair Growth Faster and Stronger

A wide forehead and a narrow chin mean you have a heart-shaped face. A 'Side Partition' is a better choice than a 'Middle Partition'. It perfectly balances your facial features.

ALSO READ:Hair Care: 5 DIY Oils For Faster Hair Growth You Can Make At Home

If you have wide cheekbones, try a 'Shag Cut' or a 'Chin-length Bob'. Tucking your hair behind the ears with these cuts will highlight your best features and make you look like a model!