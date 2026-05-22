'This Is Not Dhoni's CSK': R Ashwin Tears Into Chennai's Lack Of Identity In Disastrous IPL 2026

Former India off-spinner turned commentator, Ravichandran Ashwin, gave a brutal assessment of the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings' campaign in the IPL 2026. CSK's hopes of qualifying for the playoffs eventually ended after a 89-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 21.

The five-time IPL champions were already on the brink of elimination after a defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, and the subsequent 89-run loss to the GT officially sealed their fate. The CSK witnessed a late surge in the latter stage of the campaign, winning six matches in eight outings, but three successive losses in the final matches ended their playoff hopes.

Chennai Super Kings finished their campaign with 12 points from six wins in 14 outings and had a net run rate (NRR) of -0.345, marking their third successive season outside the playoff bracket.

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'This Is Not MS Dhoni's CSK'

Following the Chennai Super Kings' defeat to the Gujarat Titans in their final league fixture and eventual exit from the tournament, the veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin provided a stark reality check regarding the state of the franchise.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'Ash Ki Baat', Ashwin stated that the Chennai-based franchise needs to invest heavily in quality, experienced cricketers rather than relying solely on potential. He added that the current squad doesn't reflect the identity built by their former captain, MS Dhoni.

“Honestly, I will say this openly, CSK has to invest in quality. They have to invest in quality cricketers, I mean, make a quality team. With experience. Bowling experience. Variety in fast bowlers. Variety in spinners. A team has to be formed in a good way.” Ashwin said.

“Young talent, exuberance of youth, as Ravi (Shastri) bhai says, it excites. But along with that, if there is experience in your team, that is a lethal combination. This is not Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Not at all. That time has changed. And you have to keep in mind that success will come. But it will come slowly,” he added.

Under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings emerged as one of the most formidable teams, reaching the playoffs in 10 of the 12 seasons, out of which, they clinched the prestigious IPL title five times and finished as runners-up on five other occasions, making the franchise the joint-most successful team in the tournament's history alongside the Mumbai Indians.

Ashwin Questions CSK's Home-Ground Strategy

R Ashwin, who played for Chennai Super Kings for nine seasons across two separate stints, offered a critical perspective on the team's home-ground strategy.

“Actually, honestly speaking, Shivam Dube's batting was very positive for Chennai,” Ashwin said.“But I have an observation. I think the squad that is picked to play in their home game, in Chepauk, I think it is not suiting them,” the 39-year-old said.

“Whenever I think of Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Michael Hussey, players like them, I feel that to bat in Chepauk's conditions, you have to do a little attritional batting. You don't have a wicket to hit through the line like this.” he added.

Since 2024, Chennai Super Kings have played 18 matches at Chepauk Stadium, out of which the five-time IPL champions have won 8, highlighting a significant dip in their historical dominance at the venue as they struggle to adapt to changing pitch conditions.

From 2008 to 2023, CSK won 45 in 67 outings, establishing a fortress-like reputation that has undeniably faded in recent years.

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