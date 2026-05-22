Decisions Of The Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders Of AUGA Group, AB, Under Restructuring Which Took Place On 22 May 2026

The following decisions have been taken at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

Taken for the information.

To approve remuneration report of the Company for the year 2025 as the part of the Consolidated management report of the Company for the year 2025.

To approve the set of annual financial statements of Company and the set of consolidated financial statements of Company's group for the year ended 31 December 2025.

To distribute the Company's loss in the total sum of EUR (18 603 291) available for allocation, as follows: