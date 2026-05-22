Chaibasa Police Bust Opium Smuggling Racket Three Held With 20 Kg Poppy Husk, Rs 7 Lakh

MENAFN - IANS) Chaibasa, May 22 (IANS) In a major crackdown against narcotics trafficking in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum (Chaibasa) district, police have busted a large opium smuggling network. Three smugglers were caught red-handed during a raid conducted in Rogod Village under the Tebo police station area.

During the operation, police recovered 20 kg of illegal opium poppy husk, two motorcycles used in trafficking, and cash worth Rs 7 lakh from the accused.

Tebo police station incharge Sushil Kumar Marandi said the district police chief had received a tip-off that some smugglers were planning to gather in a forested area near Rogod Village to buy and sell a large consignment of opium.

Following verification of the information, a special search operation team was formed under the leadership of the station incharge for swift action. The police strategically laid a trap in the forest adjoining Rogod Village.

As soon as the smugglers arrived to finalise the drug deal, the police team surrounded them from all sides. Realising they were trapped, the accused abandoned their motorcycles and attempted to flee into the dense forest, but alert police personnel chased and apprehended all three.

The arrested accused have been identified as Buddhanath Purti and Soma Hassa Purti, both residents of Rogod Village, and Mangra Huni Purti, a resident of Kotgarh Village.

Police have registered a case against the three accused under relevant Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. After completion of legal formalities, all three were sent to judicial custody on Friday.

The station incharge said a large part of the Tebo police station area is surrounded by remote and dense forests, which some villagers exploit to secretly cultivate opium in interior regions.

Police are continuously gathering Intelligence to dismantle the entire syndicate and its interstate trafficking network.