RML Hospital Sets Up India's 1St Heat Wave Centre With Immersion Cooling Facility

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) As heatwave conditions intensify across parts of India, Delhi's Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has emerged as a pioneer in heatstroke treatment by establishing the country's first immersion cooling facility, a globally recognised method that cools patients under water.

The specialised Heat Wave Centre, operational since 2024, is now being replicated at other healthcare facilities across the country, according to hospital officials.

Speaking to IANS about the initiative, Dr Ajay Chauhan said the facility was developed under the guidance of a committee formed by the Union Health Ministry under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH), which functions under the National Centre for Disease Control.

Dr Chauhan said climate change has increased concerns over rising heatstroke cases, prompting experts to develop specialised cooling guidelines for patients suffering from severe heat-related illnesses.

“We found that the best practice globally is immersion cooling -- meaning cooling under water. However, such a facility did not exist anywhere in India before. So, for the first time, we brainstormed and established it here,” he said.

The Heat Wave Centre at RML Hospital has been equipped with advanced emergency treatment systems, including ice tubs, bath tubs, cooling systems, fans and air conditioning facilities to provide immediate relief to patients affected by extreme heat and heatstroke.

The centre operates round the clock to ensure emergency care is available at all times.

According to Dr Chauhan, two patients suffering from heat-related complications have already been successfully treated and discharged from the facility after recovering fully.

The senior doctor said the immersion cooling model introduced at RML Hospital is now being adopted by other institutions as India faces increasingly severe summer temperatures.

He also urged people to take precautions during the ongoing heatwave season. Dr Chauhan advised citizens to avoid stepping outdoors unless absolutely necessary and to stay hydrated by carrying cold water and consuming fluids regularly.

He recommended drinks such as lassi, buttermilk and bael sherbet to maintain hydration and body temperature.

He further cautioned that elderly people and children are particularly vulnerable to heatwave conditions and should be given special care during periods of extreme heat.