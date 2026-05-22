Jubilant Pharmova FY26 Revenue Up 14% Board Proposes Rs 5 Dividend

Jubilant Pharmova on Friday reported a 14 per cent rise YoY in revenue to Rs 8,280 crore for the financial year 2025-26, driven by strong growth across its key business segments including CDMO Sterile Injectables, Allergy Immunotherapy, Radiopharma and Generics.

The company in an official statement shared that EBITDA for FY26 increased by 8 per cent to Rs 1,326 crore, while normalised profit after tax (PAT) rose 7 per cent to Rs 442 crore. The board has also proposed a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share.

Financial Highlights for Q4

For the fourth quarter of FY26, revenue increased 19 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,290 crore, while EBITDA rose 2 per cent to Rs 363 crore.

Performance of Key Business Segments

CDMO Sterile Injectables

According to the company, the CDMO Sterile Injectables business emerged as one of the strongest growth drivers during the year, with revenue rising 38 per cent to Rs 1,755 crore due to incremental revenue generation from its new Line 3 facility in Spokane, US. EBITDA from the segment increased by 8 per cent to Rs 314 crore.

The company said it onboarded one of the world's largest oncology products on Line 3 and commercial batch production is expected to begin in late FY27, subject to US FDA approval.

Revenue at the Spokane facility alone grew 48 per cent to Rs 1,714 crore, while EBITDA rose 59 per cent to Rs 463 crore. EBITDA margins at the facility expanded by 190 basis points to 27 per cent.

Jubilant Pharmova stated that demand for high-quality US-based pharmaceutical manufacturing has increased following new tariffs imposed by the US government, leading to strong traction in requests for proposals for its new production lines.

Generics and Other Segments

In the Generics business, revenue grew 13 per cent to Rs 774 crore, while EBITDA surged 250 per cent to Rs 83 crore during FY26. EBITDA margins in the business improved by 7.2 percentage points.

The Allergy Immunotherapy business reported 12 per cent revenue growth to Rs 785 crore, while EBITDA increased 13 per cent to Rs 278 crore.

Radiopharmaceuticals revenue rose 10 per cent to Rs 1,178 crore during FY26. However, EBITDA margins in the segment were impacted due to lower production of certain SPECT products at its Montreal facility following FDA observations and temporary shutdown for remediation. The company said commercial batch production at Montreal is expected to restart in the current quarter and revenue and EBITDA are likely to normalise from the second half of FY27 onwards.

Strategic Developments

In the CRDMO business, the company announced a strategic partnership with Pierre Fabre, France, to expand its footprint in biologics and antibody-drug conjugates in Europe.

The company also said it completed the transfer of its API business to Jubilant Biosys Limited to create a combined platform for end-to-end CRDMO services. (ANI)

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