Massive Fire Engulfs Solitaire Tower In Ahmedabad Dousing Ops On

A massive fire broke out in Solitaire Tower in the Makarba area of Ahmedabad on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters quickly reached the spot and started dousing operations at the multistoried buildng.

Visuals from the site showed major plumes of smoke billowing out from the building.

One Unconscious, 50 Rescued

One person was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital, officials said, adding that around 50 people were safely rescued from the building.

Fire Controlled, Search Completed

Chief Fire Officer Amit Dongre said that "fire teams checked the third, fourth, fifth and top floors to make sure no one was trapped inside. After the search, it was confirmed that no other people were stuck in the building, and the fire has now been brought under control."

The cause of the blaze has not been ascertained.

Temperatures across many parts of the country have skyrocketed with areas experiencing a severe heatwave prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue Red and Orange alerts across multiple states.

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