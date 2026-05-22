KTR Slams Revanth Reddy For 'Protecting' Minister's Son In POCSO Case

KTR Attacks CM Reddy, Demands Minister's Resignation

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Friday launched a sharp attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's son, Bandi Bhagirath, was protected for nine days and demanding answers on the delay in police action. He demanded Bandi Sanjay's immediate resignation to prevent him from influencing the investigation.

"If someone saved a POCSO accused in Hyderabad for 9 days, it is Revanth Reddy. I don't know on whose behest he did that," KTR told reporters while questioning the delay in police action. He further said that if the accused had been related to an ordinary family, the police would have acted swiftly.

"Tell me, had it been a common man's son or daughter who did that would the Police have spared their family? Police would have picked the, brought to Police station and beaten them up into telling the truth all within 24 hours," KTR said. KTR demanded clarity on the alleged delay, asking,"All we are asking is who saved the POCSO accused for 9 days. Revanth Reddy did." Targeting Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, KTR questioned the fairness of any probe if a Union Minister remains in office. "If you are a Union Minister how will there be an impartial inquiry? PM Modi gave the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. But when it comes to action, Beta Bachao Beta Bhagao is being practised here," KTR told reporters.

Accused Remanded, Counsel Expresses Confidence

The remarks came after Bandi Sai Bhageerath was remanded to judicial custody until May 29 for investigation into the alleged case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered to the police after which they initiated their standard investigative protocols. Karunasagar emphasised that Bhageerath cooperated entirely with the questioning and expressed firm confidence that his client would be acquitted of all charges and proven innocent as the judicial process moves forward.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Asserts Family's Innocence

Following the incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed profound gratitude to millions of supporters while firmly asserting that his family has done no wrongdoing and will vindicate themselves through the legal system. In an X post, he said that due to the anxiety and emotional strain on the family, his mother suffered from a heart stroke too.

He assured his supporters that there has been "no wrongdoing from our side", emphasising his unwavering commitment to the judicial process. Kumar made an appeal to his party cadre to remain focused on their organisational goals rather than becoming overwhelmed by the case, stating that it is a "personal family matter" and vowed to fight it legally. "...I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail. At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system. I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology," he said. (ANI)

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