Tripura State Rifles Holds Health Camp, Civic Programme For Villagers

In a continued effort to strengthen community outreach and public welfare initiatives, the 5th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles organised a Health-cum-Civic Action Programme at Tuichakma Community Hall near Tuichakma Market. The programme was conducted on on Thursday in the presence of Dharma Sadhan Jamatia, DCO, Prantosh Das, Assistant Commandant of 5th Battalion TSR, and Dr Sagar Debbarma, along with medical staff from Raisyabari Primary Health Centre.

According to information shared by the Tripura Police Media Cell, a total of 45 local villagers and 55 students from Thakurcherra High School participated in the programme and received medical assistance and healthcare support.

As part of the civic outreach initiative, essential items, including notebooks, pencils, water bottles, and napkins, were distributed among the students and villagers. The initiative was appreciated by local residents, who welcomed the efforts aimed at improving healthcare awareness and strengthening ties between security personnel and the community in remote areas of the state.

Police Detain Three in Cattle Theft Case

A day earlier, in a major breakthrough in the recent cattle theft incidents in Tripura's Belonia subdivision, police have detained three suspects, including a minor, from Melaghar in connection with the case. The accused were produced before a court on Thursday with a plea for police remand.

The detained individuals have been identified as Sabuj Mia and Imran Hossain, along with a minor. According to police sources, the suspects were traced and apprehended from Melaghar based on mobile phone tracking. He also appealed to the public to immediately inform the nearest police station if they notice any suspicious movement or illegal transportation of cattle.

Police officials stated that raids and search operations are continuing in different locations as part of the investigation. (ANI)

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