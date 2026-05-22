UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks On PM Modi

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday accused Congress MP Rahul Gandhi of using "abusive words" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that people of this country will never accept this kind of behaviour. The BJP leader also underlined the importance of the census 2027.

UP Dy CM on Census 2027

"The census work has already begun across the country, and it has begun in Uttar Pradesh. I myself have participated online in the census. I appeal to the people of the state that everyone should participate in the census and ensure their contribution... The census is very essential for the country."

He further said, "Whether it is Rahul Gandhi or other leaders, the way they are using abusive words against Prime Minister Modi, it is their mental bankruptcy. Holding such malice against the person occupying the highest office in the country, using this kind of language-- the people of India will never accept it."

BJP spokesperson calls Rahul Gandhi 'politically bankrupt'

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on Friday lambasted Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him "politically bankrupt". He also accused the Congress leader of repeatedly lowering the standard of public discourse with his remarks against the central government and its leadership.

His comments came amid an ongoing political exchange following Rahul Gandhi's recent criticism of the Centre over foreign policy and economic issues, including his warning of an "economic storm" due to global tensions and questions over the Prime Minister's diplomatic outreach.

Reacting to this, Kesavan told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is politically bankrupt. The uncouth manner in which he has plummeted public discourse to the lowest of the lowest is an utter disgrace."

"Rahul Gandhi's preposterous utterances and insidious misconduct, abandoning our national interest, remind you of the Congress party's shameful and sinful past in betraying our country's interests and backstabbing our people," Kesavan said.

The remarks come in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's renewed criticism of PM Modi, in which he alleged that the government was underestimating global economic risks and mishandling foreign policy challenges. Rahul Gandhi had also criticised the PM's recent five-nation visit, including a widely discussed interaction in Rome where PM Modi gifted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a packet of "Melody" toffees, calling it a distraction from serious diplomatic issues.

'Will never apologise': Rahul Gandhi hits back

Reiterating his stand, Gandhi said he would not apologise for his remarks against the government and RSS leadership."Listen up, RSS folks. I will never apologise, and I say it again: Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are traitors, because they have attacked the Constitution. I am not afraid of you people," Gandhi had said earlier, intensifying the political confrontation. (ANI)

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