Twisha Sharma Death: Court Orders 2Nd Postmortem By Delhi Doctors

Family members of the late Twisha Sharma on Friday said that the court has accepted their request for a second postmortem, which will now be conducted by a panel of doctors from New Delhi.

Family raises concerns over accused's legal connections

Reacting to the development, Lokesh Sharma, the uncle of the deceased woman, said the family has placed trust in the judicial process but raised concerns over the accused allegedly using their legal knowledge and connections. "The court has accepted our request for a second postmortem, and the postmortem will be conducted by a panel of doctors coming from Delhi...(Samarth's) mother was a judge and has connections with the entire judiciary, and it is said that Samarth Singh has been a legal advisor here with the MP government," Sharma told ANI.

He alleged that Samarth Singh, to whom Twisha was married, was a lawyer and thus was well-versed in legal procedures and understood how to seek relief under various provisions of law. "He's well-versed in all the legal intricacies and how to obtain relief under which code. This district court is like his home...He's back at his doorstep, hoping that his relatives within the system, those who are judges in the judiciary, will grant him relief. With this hope, he wants to surrender here so that his case can be diluted," Sharma said.

CBI probe recommended

The Madhya Pradesh government earlier today recommended a CBI investigation into the death of Twisha. "We welcome this. Madhya Pradesh Government has now taken a step towards justice to victims, a step which should have been taken much earlier. We thank the MP Government for this," Twisha's uncle Sharma told ANI.

Twisha, a resident of Nodia who married Bhopal-based Samarth Singh in December 2025, passed away on May 12. Her family has since alleged severe mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws, leading police to register a case against her husband Samarth Singth and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. (ANI)

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