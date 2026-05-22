India, Cyprus Elevate Bilateral Ties To Strategic Partnership Level

India and Cyprus on Friday agreed to upgrade their bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides in New Delhi with both sides signalling a push for closer economic and security cooperation.

'A strong and futuristic partnership rooted in shared values'

In a series of posts on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted how the partnership is rooted in "shared values" between New Delhi and Nicosia. "Happy to have met President Nikos Christodoulides in Delhi. We held extensive deliberations on further strengthening the India-Cyprus friendship. Considering the close ties between our nations, we have decided to elevate our friendship into a Strategic Partnership. Ours is indeed a strong and futuristic partnership rooted in shared values. The growing investment linkages between our nations are a matter of immense joy and we hope to increase trade and economic ties in the times to come," PM Modi said.

He underlined that discussions took place to increase cooperation in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, technology and financial services. PM Modi noted that defence and security were viewed as a key means of furthering bilateral friendship and that emphasis will remain on boosting cultural as well as people-to-people ties.

Happy to have met President Nikos Christodoulides in Delhi. We held extensive deliberations on further strengthening the India-Cyprus friendship. Considering the close ties between our nations, we have decided to elevate our friendship into a Strategic Partnership. Ours is indeed... twitter/36unkio3YK - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2026

We discussed ways to increase cooperation in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, technology and financial services. We also view defence and security as a key means of furthering bilateral friendship. Emphasis will remain on boosting cultural as well as people-to-people ties. twitter/MJPriXcwMs - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2026

In a joint press statement after a delegation-level meeting with the Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi highlighted the deep bond between both countries, noting that the investment from Cyprus has nearly doubled over the past decade. "The bond between India and Cyprus has repeatedly stood the test of time. Today, with the formation of the India-Cyprus Strategic Partnership, we are set to infuse our relations with new ambition and new momentum," PM Modi said.

Economic Blueprint and Investment Goals

A major centrepiece of the bilateral breakthrough is a bold economic blueprint. Pointing out that Cypriot investments into India have nearly doubled over the past decade, PM Modi linked this success to the shifting landscape of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA)."Investment from Cyprus to India has nearly doubled over the past decade, reflecting the growing trust between our two countries," he added.

Noting the Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, PM Modi said that this achievement will further open up new opportunities for both countries, setting an aim to double investment in 5 years.

Cyprus Backs IMEC, Hails India-EU Ties

In a landmark visit signalling a new era of geopolitical alignment, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides today hailed the booming relationship between India and the European Union, while forcefully backing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as a "visionary initiative." Addressing a joint press statement alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital, President Christodoulides, whose country currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, emphasised that Cyprus is uniquely positioned to act as a "trusted, stable, reliable bridge" between New Delhi and Brussels.

With both nations looking to mark 65 years of diplomatic relations in 2027, officials have described this state visit as a crucial step in building on the growing momentum of the bilateral partnership and strengthening cooperation within the broader India-European Union framework. (ANI)

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